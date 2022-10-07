NFL Week 5 created a shakeup in the rankings (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Every week brings its share of surprises, great games, and incredible finishes. Is it anyone wonder why the sports calendar and clock tick to what the NFL does? Week 5 didn't disappoint, with a few near upsets and one team remaining undefeated. Here's how all 32 stack up heading into Week 6...32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers) [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]And farewell, Matt Rhule. Enjoy coaching in college football, once again. Next: at Los Angeles Rams31. Washington Commanders (1-4, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY...

NFL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO