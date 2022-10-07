Read full article on original website
Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again
The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
Russell Wilson undergoes procedure on throwing shoulder amid struggles
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is struggling to produce for the Denver Broncos. While he’s not one to make excuses, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue. In fact, he actually flew to LA on Friday to get an injection to help ease discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Via Tom Pelissero:
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Shannon Sharpe not happy with Broncos QB Russell Wilson
The criticism for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson continues to pour in, justifiably so. After the quarterback threw a pair of bad interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts and missed a wide-open KJ Hamler with the game on the line in Week 5, Wilson has been a hot topic among fans and pundits.
