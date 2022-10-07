ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ESPN

Sources: Broncos QB Russell Wilson has partially torn lat

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson played Thursday night against the Colts, and three quarters of the previous game against the Raiders, while battling a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, according to sources. Wilson suffered the injury in the beginning of the second quarter of the loss to Las...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again

The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'No regrets' with Carson Wentz trade

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he had no regrets about trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, adding that now they need to keep building around him. Rivera said the difference between his 1-4 Commanders and the rest of the NFC East teams, who are all 4-1 or...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Power Rankings entering Week 6

NFL Week 5 created a shakeup in the rankings (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) Every week brings its share of surprises, great games, and incredible finishes. Is it anyone wonder why the sports calendar and clock tick to what the NFL does? Week 5 didn't disappoint, with a few near upsets and one team remaining undefeated. Here's how all 32 stack up heading into Week 6...32. Carolina Panthers (1-4, lost to San Francisco 49ers) [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]And farewell, Matt Rhule. Enjoy coaching in college football, once again. Next: at Los Angeles Rams31. Washington Commanders (1-4, lost to Tennessee Titans) (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Part Ways With QB Josh Rosen, Waive TE Miller Forristall

Cleveland Browns made a pair of roster moves on Monday following their close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Quarterback Josh Rosen was released from the practice squad, and tight end Miller Forristall was waived. Browns recently added tight end, Pharaoh Brown, to the roster and he saw action against...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Eckel: Instant analysis from Packers loss to Giants

Blame everyone for this one. A defense that is supposed to be the strength of the team couldn’t stop an undermanned offense playing with a bunch of no-name wide receivers and a hobbled quarterback. An offense with a Hall of Fame quarterback played just one half of football again...
GREEN BAY, WI
