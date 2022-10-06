Does your family have a history of working in the factories in the Jamestown area? In the past, if one could land a factory job out of high school, they stayed in that job for decades and had economic security. It could be the same now, with the right training. “The manufacturing sector is strong and going well. While there are some outliers, in general, most companies are in good to quite good shape,” said Mark Geise, Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and Chief Executive Officer of the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA). “Building the workforce is still a challenge. Some companies have pivoted to automation, robots, cobots (collaborative robots), etc. while others transformed their workforce to work smarter,” added Geise, “part of the workforce challenge is that unemployment is low, so the people who want to work have a job. There is a great need for a trained manufacturing workforce.” Today’s manufacturing technician needs to be part IT “guy”, part electrician, and part mechanic.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO