Read full article on original website
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation Celebrates 10 Years
As the first rural land bank, and among the first five land banks created in New York State, the Chautauqua County Land Bank turned 10 years old in September. The Chautauqua County Land Bank Corporation (CCLBC) recently celebrated this milestone with friends, colleagues, community partners and board members, past and present. The event was held at Johnson Estate Winery in Westfield, where those in attendance gathered to appreciate the teamwork and dedication that has gone into the last decade of work in Chautauqua County.
chautauquatoday.com
BPU Announces Rescheduled Water Main Flushing Dates for Falconer
The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced that flushing of water mains in the Village of Falconer has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 12th and Thursday, October 13th. The village flushing, normally performed on a Saturday night overnight into Sunday, will take place after 8:00 PM Wednesday overnight into Thursday, with flushing expected to be completed by midday Thursday.
Amazon Looking To Hire Over 600 In Western New York
The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and will more people will be shopping online, Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of openings here in Western New York. Earlier this year, Amazon completed the building of a massive warehouse and shipping facility in Hamburg off route 5 and now they are looking to fill that space will plenty of employees. They are also looking for employees at their other facilities in Tonawanda and Lancaster as well.
jamestowngazette.com
Manufacturing in Jamestown: Today and Beyond
Does your family have a history of working in the factories in the Jamestown area? In the past, if one could land a factory job out of high school, they stayed in that job for decades and had economic security. It could be the same now, with the right training. “The manufacturing sector is strong and going well. While there are some outliers, in general, most companies are in good to quite good shape,” said Mark Geise, Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and Chief Executive Officer of the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA). “Building the workforce is still a challenge. Some companies have pivoted to automation, robots, cobots (collaborative robots), etc. while others transformed their workforce to work smarter,” added Geise, “part of the workforce challenge is that unemployment is low, so the people who want to work have a job. There is a great need for a trained manufacturing workforce.” Today’s manufacturing technician needs to be part IT “guy”, part electrician, and part mechanic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chautauquatoday.com
Toys for Tots Campaign Kicks Off in Chautauqua County
The 2022 Toys for Tots Campaign for Chautauqua County is underway. A kickoff event was held on Friday at Southern Tier Distillery in the Town of Busti. Last year's campaign provided toys for 4,390 children in the county. The Resource Center's Heather Brown, one of the coordinators of this year's campaign, hopes that people will be generous with toys or dollars again this year...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Lawyer Listed as Rising Star, Named to NYSBA House of Delegates
Jamestown attorney John LaMancuso, a partner in the law firm of Lewis & Lewis, P.C., was recently named a "Rising Star" for the fourth consecutive year by Super Lawyers, a rating service of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. No more than 2.5% of lawyers in New York State are designated Rising Stars. To be eligible for designation as a Rising Star, the attorney must be 40 years old or younger and in practice for 10 years or less.
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
jamestowngazette.com
Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population
Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest made in connection to fires at Myles scrap yard in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls firefighters were called out to 5501 Lockport Road Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
New York's Bail Reform: Politicians call for change
New York’s bail reform laws have been heavily discussed among New York politicians since the sweeping reform in 2019, prohibiting cash bail for all but the most serious misdemeanors and felonies.
Fire breaks out at Myles & Myles Junkyard, road reopened
Niagara Falls police say a fire broke out at Myles & Myles Junkyard around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
New York State receives $60 million to help residents with heating bills this winter
With energy bills expected to rise across New York State this winter, roughly $60 million of federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will support residents to defray their home energy costs. Read more here:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Snow Could Be In the Forecast For Buffalo Next Week
It's so hard to believe that the third week of October will be this Saturday. It truly feels like summer not only went by in the blink of an eye, but that we went straight from 75-80 degree days to 50-55 degree days, overnight. Mid-to-late October is really when the...
Fire crews battle large fire at a junkyard in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A portion of Lockport Road right off Military Road in Niagara Falls is back open after being closed for several hours due to a large fire at a junkyard Monday night. Niagara Falls firefighters were called to the Myles Scrap Yard just before 7 p.m....
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputy Among Latest Class of Drug Recognition Experts
The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee on Friday recognized 20 law enforcement officers from across New York State who have become nationally certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), and one of them is with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Jacis Blake is one of the officers who recently completed extensive training to become a DRE, which is utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired and police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. A DRE receives extensive training that has been approved by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs. DREs can make arrests and remove impaired drivers from New York State roadways regardless of the drug or drug combinations that are causing impairment.
chautauquatoday.com
Reed Library Director Receives Excellence in Service Award
Kerrie Fergen Wilkes, Director of SUNY Fredonia's Reed Library, is the most recent recipient of the Western New York Library Resources Council (WNYLRC) Excellence in Library Service Award. The award specifically highlights the breadth of service, not merely a single activity, and the impact that breadth has on the patrons served. As the Award Committee noted, it was evident based on the nomination materials that Wilkes embodies all five of WNYLRC's Strategic Principles through her work and support of the Reed Library community. Specific activities include its resident certified therapy dog program, the seed library, mini-conferences, launching a new Student Advisory Council, and supporting a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion audit of the juvenile book collection.
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie
ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
Beware of new Amazon scam alert happening in WNY
LEWISTON, N.Y. — Lewiston Police are warning people of a new scam going around. They say someone received a phone call from someone pretending to be from Amazon. The caller asked if they had bought travel tickets. The person was then connected with a supposed U.S. Marshals agent who provided them their full name, badge number, and case number. They said they were investigating a money laundering scheme which was taking place in Ohio, Indiana and New York.
Blasdell man admits to starting fires in Hamburg church
Victor Afonin was charged with one count of arson in the fourth degree.
“I know there’s a lot of pain”: Eastern Hills Church fund to help Bergum kids
CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Clarence community is rallying behind the four Bergum children, who lost both of their parents and grandparents. The pastor of Eastern Hills Church, Patrick Jones, says the church is trying to bring the Bergum family hope in the wake of tragedy. “There’s a number of people just saying what can […]
Comments / 0