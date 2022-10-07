Read full article on original website
#7 Orange, Loyola Meet For Monday Night Matchup
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 7 Syracuse men's soccer concludes its three match homestand against nonconference opponent Loyola on Monday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Admission to the SU Soccer Stadium is free and the contest is streaming on ACCNX. 'CUSE UPDATE:. Syracuse is 9-2-1 on the season, which matches...
Top-20 Battle Coming to the Loud House Saturday
Top 20 teams collide in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday when No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 NC State. The Orange look to stay undefeated and start the season 6-0 for just the third time since 1935. Tickets for the much-anticipated matchup, as well as all three remaining home...
Van Den Eijnden Hat Trick Leads No. 11 Field Hockey
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Racking the fourth hat trick of the 2022 season for the Syracuse University field hockey program, Sabine van den Eijnden helped lead the Orange to a 5-0 win over local rival Cornell University Sunday afternoon. At halftime of the game, the program saw the jersey of...
Shemanova Passes Historic Career Milestone Against #2 Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Orange (8-8, 4-2 ACC) fell to the Cardinals (15-1, 6-0 ACC) in straight sets (16-25, 18-25, 17-25), on Sunday afternoon at the Women's Building. Polina Shemanova's 13-kill day cemented herself in the Syracuse record books against #2 Louisville. She now holds the all-time career kills record with 1,701 career kills, passing previous record holder Dana Fiume (1,698).
Syracuse Plays at #2 Virginia
Game Details: Sunday, October 9, Charlottesville, Va., 2:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-5-0, 1-4-0) faces its third ranked foe of the campaign when it plays at #2 Virginia (10-2-1, 3-2) on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Syracuse-Virginia Series:. Virginia has won all previous seven meetings with Syracuse. The two programs first met on...
