Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Make Up The Breakdown
It’s funny to think now, two decades later, what the early Aughts Return To Rock(™) era hath wrought. As the Strokes and their downtown-cool, Velvet Underground-revivalist shtick surged in popularity – largely a pendulum swing away from TRL boy bands, rap-rock, post-post–post grunge (and all other strains of Butt Rock) — a wave of like-minded guitar acts followed, from New York or not. As journalist Lizzy Goodman outlined in her 2017 scene opus Meet Me In The Bathroom, “almost every artist I interviewed for this book – from all over the world – said it was the Strokes that opened the door for them.” One of those bands hailed from British Columbia and had an eye-twitchingly meta name: Hot Hot Heat.
Stereogum
Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All Compilation Available For One Day Only
As part of Bandcamp Friday, Good Music and Noise For Now have released a new fundraising compilation benefiting organizations that help facilitate abortion access in restrictive states. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All will be available for just 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp and features new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne and Devo, Death Cab For Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan And Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall, Wet Leg, and more. Also, the comp features cover art by Kim Gordon.
Stereogum
Fiona Apple – “Where The Shadows Lie”
Last month, a photo of Fiona Apple in the studio surfaced on Instagram. It (quite understandably) got people all excited about any sort of follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-winning Fetch The Bolt Cutters. Since Fetch The Bolt Cutters came out, Apple has covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Love More” for the 10th anniversary of Van Etten’s second album, Epic, and this past June she joined Watkins Family Hour on their cover of “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You.” Well, today we have a substantial Fiona Apple update: she has released a new song called “Where The Shadows Lie” from The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power soundtrack.
Stereogum
Lana Del Rey Guests On Taylor Swift’s Midnights Track “Snow On The Beach”
Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for her new album Midnights, dropping two weeks from today. Swift has been revealing the titles one by one via a TikTok video series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” Last night she reeled off the last few, concluding with a superstar duet.
