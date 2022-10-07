Is England vs USA on TV tonight? Channel, start time and how to watch Lionesses online

England Women are back at Wembley Stadium tonight for the first time since winning Euro 2022 as they take on the reigning world champions, USA.

The Lionesses return to the scene of their famous extra-time victory over Germany in the summer which sparked celebrations across the country.

Already eyes are looking ahead to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and although this meeting is only a friendly, it will provide an interesting insight into two of the leading candidates for glory in 10 months’ time.

The US will offer stern opposition, having not lost all year and recently themselves won their own continental crown.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is England vs USA?

The match kicks off tonight, Friday 7 October, at 8pm BST.

How to watch

England vs USA will be broadcast live on UK TV on channel ITV 1, and viewers can also stream the contest online via the ITV Hub. Fans in the US can watch via Fox Sports and the Fox Sports website and app.

Latest news

England players will join forces with the United States to show solidarity for victims of the abuse scandal ahead of Friday evening’s sold-out international at Wembley.

Football in America has been rocked by an independent investigation which found abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct “had become systemic” in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Lionesses forward Beth Mead said she was “sickened” by the situation, while head coach Sarina Wiegman called it “horrible” and “unacceptable”.

“We’re in contact with the American team and some of the players,” said Mead. “We’re working on something to show our support for them.

“When I found out, I was sickened by the situation. It’s a worldwide problem but women need to be taken seriously. (I’m) very proud of the victims that actually stood up and said it.

“People need to start doing better, the US governing body needs to be doing better, worldwide we need to be doing better.”

Team news

England are without captain Leah Williamson and striker Alessia Russo, who are both injured. Taylor Kornieck is injured for USA while Mallory Pugh has withdrawn due to personal reasons.

Confirmed line-ups

England: Earps, Bronze, Bright (c), Greenwood, Daly, Stanway, Walsh, Stanway, Kirby, Kelly, Hemp, Mead.

USA: Naeher, Huerta, Rodman, Cook, Fox, Lavelle, Horan (c), Sullivan, Smith, Girma, Rapinoe.

Prediction

Both teams have plenty of confidence and momentum right now and it should be an entertaining contest full of quality. Expect a few goals and no shortage of commitment, and a packed Wembley crowd should help the hosts along. England 3-2 USA.