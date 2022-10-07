Read full article on original website
Wildcats Dominate Nanooks in Straight Sets
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington University volleyball team rebounded from Thursday's loss to Alaska Anchorage in a massive way, sweeping the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-4). "I was impressed with the energy today. The team regrouped from a tough outing Thursday and came out ready," Head Coach Mario Andaya said. "These matches rae important and the team responded the right way."
Nighthawks Shutout Wildcats On The Road
NAMPA, Id. – The Central Washington University women's soccer team wrapped up a four-game road trip on Saturday when they squared off with the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks, losing by a score if 0-4. The Wildcats kept things close early in the first half but the NNU got on the board first with a goal by Ashley Parton 27 minutes into the match. Parton squeezed the shot through a few defenders hitting the upper left corner for the goal.
Wolves Shock Wildcats in Defensive Struggle
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - In a battle between stout defenses, the Western Oregon Wolves shocked the Central Washington University football team with a touchdown in the final seconds as the Wildcats fell 14-16. JJ Lemming started at QB for the Crimson and Black, logging 18 completions for 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Tre'jon Henderson had another 100-yard performance on the ground along with a rushing touchdown.
Savely, Melville Lead Wildcats at LC State Warrior Invitational
LEWISTON, Id. - The Central Washington University cross country team competed at the LC State Warrior Invitational on Saturday with the men's team coming in 5th place and the women's team in 7th. "A pretty solid day on the whole," Head Coach Kevin Adkisson said. "Ty [Savely] had a great...
State champions crowned in three different divisions of high school cross-country
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Athletes from across Alaska converged on the Bartlett High School trails for the 2022 ASAA State Cross Country Running Championships. 446 athletes ran 5,000 meters at the Bartlett High School trails but only six were crowned state champions. In the lowest division, it was an athlete from the smallest team in the field who placed first. Taylor Eddington from Tri-Valley is the only Viking that runs cross country and had to train alone all season.
Central Wash. (2-7-3, 1-5-2)-VS-Northwest Nazarene (8-1-3, 6-0-2)
GOAL by NNU Grande, Madison Assist by Jaramillo, Alejandra. There were no penalties in this game. Clock CWU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score NNU Score Play. 00:00 Montoya, Alexis at goalie for Northwest Nazarene. 00:00 Jaggard, Kassandra at goalie for Central Wash. 01:12 Shot by NNU Parton,...
Rain ending as wet snow for some on Sunday
A milestone for the last steam locomotive on the Alaska Railroad. A milestone for the last locomotive in the Alaska Railroad. High winds deliver power outages to South Anchorage, Hillside on Saturday. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM AKDT. Wind gusts as high as 79 mph brought numerous power...
City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, something new appeared at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Parks and Recreation posted notices around the campground stating the site is due to empty in 15 days, and all remaining campers would have to leave. “It will be enforced on Thursday, Oct. 20,” Parks...
See 26 Glaciers in Five Hours: the Alaskan Fjord Near Anchorage You Need To Visit
Alaska has no shortage of beautiful places that look like fjords straight out of Norway, but two tend to get the most attention: Glacier Bay National Park near Juneau, and Kenai Fjords National Park, near Seward. Unfortunately for visitors to Anchorage, Alaska, both of those places are really far away....
High winds brought power outages to South Anchorage & Hillside Saturday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind gusts as high as 79 mph caused numerous power outages throughout Anchorage on Saturday, mainly across South Anchorage and the adjacent Hillside. By mid-afternoon the number of outages had reached its peak of nearly 1,300 customers (assuming an average household of 4 people, that’s roughly 2,200 people with out power), according to the outage map from Chugach Electric.
9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
Hiker dies after falling over waterfall near Snoqualmie Pass
NORTH BEND, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a hiker fell through a waterfall along the Denny Creek Trail and died. According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, the victim was hiking on Denny Creek Trail near Snoqualmie Pass on Saturday morning when they fell over the Keekwulee Falls.
Anchorage School District considers closing schools to help fill budget gap
Over the last ten years, enrollment in the Anchorage School District has dropped by 5,000 students. Now, there are 18 schools in the district operating at less than 65% capacity. That enrollment decline is one of the big reasons why the district faces a budget gap of at least $68...
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?
Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
Anchorage officials issue eviction notices to homeless campers at Centennial Campground
Esteban Diaz has been staying at Centennial Campground for several months, after Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson closed the Sullivan Arena shelter in late June and began waiving camping fees at the campsite. The city officially closed the campground on Saturday. City officials began bussing campers to the re-opened Sullivan Arena shelter at the same time.
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 1:04 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Moose Creek that is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after 1 p.m., river gauges showed a rise in water levels from heavy rain at Oilwell Road in Moose Creek. Minor flooding is...
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information
The FAA has established 30 new GPS guided routes, in addition to updating 24 already existing T-Routes, to help pilots fly at a lower altitude to avoid icing conditions. “It will be enforced on Thursday, October 20,”, said Parks and Rec Director Mike Braniff. “In the meantime, everybody here has been noticed that they have plenty of time to gather their things and work towards their next destination.”
