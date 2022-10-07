ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Dominate Nanooks in Straight Sets

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - The Central Washington University volleyball team rebounded from Thursday's loss to Alaska Anchorage in a massive way, sweeping the Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-4). "I was impressed with the energy today. The team regrouped from a tough outing Thursday and came out ready," Head Coach Mario Andaya said. "These matches rae important and the team responded the right way."
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Nighthawks Shutout Wildcats On The Road

NAMPA, Id. – The Central Washington University women's soccer team wrapped up a four-game road trip on Saturday when they squared off with the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks, losing by a score if 0-4. The Wildcats kept things close early in the first half but the NNU got on the board first with a goal by Ashley Parton 27 minutes into the match. Parton squeezed the shot through a few defenders hitting the upper left corner for the goal.
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wolves Shock Wildcats in Defensive Struggle

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - In a battle between stout defenses, the Western Oregon Wolves shocked the Central Washington University football team with a touchdown in the final seconds as the Wildcats fell 14-16. JJ Lemming started at QB for the Crimson and Black, logging 18 completions for 167 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Tre'jon Henderson had another 100-yard performance on the ground along with a rushing touchdown.
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Savely, Melville Lead Wildcats at LC State Warrior Invitational

LEWISTON, Id. - The Central Washington University cross country team competed at the LC State Warrior Invitational on Saturday with the men's team coming in 5th place and the women's team in 7th. "A pretty solid day on the whole," Head Coach Kevin Adkisson said. "Ty [Savely] had a great...
ELLENSBURG, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

State champions crowned in three different divisions of high school cross-country

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Athletes from across Alaska converged on the Bartlett High School trails for the 2022 ASAA State Cross Country Running Championships. 446 athletes ran 5,000 meters at the Bartlett High School trails but only six were crowned state champions. In the lowest division, it was an athlete from the smallest team in the field who placed first. Taylor Eddington from Tri-Valley is the only Viking that runs cross country and had to train alone all season.
ANCHORAGE, AK
wildcatsports.com

Central Wash. (2-7-3, 1-5-2)-VS-Northwest Nazarene (8-1-3, 6-0-2)

GOAL by NNU Grande, Madison Assist by Jaramillo, Alejandra. There were no penalties in this game. Clock CWU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score NNU Score Play. 00:00 Montoya, Alexis at goalie for Northwest Nazarene. 00:00 Jaggard, Kassandra at goalie for Central Wash. 01:12 Shot by NNU Parton,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Rain ending as wet snow for some on Sunday

A milestone for the last steam locomotive on the Alaska Railroad. A milestone for the last locomotive in the Alaska Railroad. High winds deliver power outages to South Anchorage, Hillside on Saturday. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM AKDT. Wind gusts as high as 79 mph brought numerous power...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, something new appeared at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Parks and Recreation posted notices around the campground stating the site is due to empty in 15 days, and all remaining campers would have to leave. “It will be enforced on Thursday, Oct. 20,” Parks...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

High winds brought power outages to South Anchorage & Hillside Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind gusts as high as 79 mph caused numerous power outages throughout Anchorage on Saturday, mainly across South Anchorage and the adjacent Hillside. By mid-afternoon the number of outages had reached its peak of nearly 1,300 customers (assuming an average household of 4 people, that’s roughly 2,200 people with out power), according to the outage map from Chugach Electric.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One

I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Media News Network

New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?

Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
ALASKA STATE
ncwlife.com

Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 1:04 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Moose Creek that is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after 1 p.m., river gauges showed a rise in water levels from heavy rain at Oilwell Road in Moose Creek. Minor flooding is...
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Daily Scoop

Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide

(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information

The FAA has established 30 new GPS guided routes, in addition to updating 24 already existing T-Routes, to help pilots fly at a lower altitude to avoid icing conditions.
WASILLA, AK

