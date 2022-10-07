Read full article on original website
Tour de Gem cycling classic raises money, awareness for local non-profits
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Tour De Gem kicked off a series of fundraising cycling routes for area nonprofits on Sunday. The 5th Annual Tour de Gem - Wright Brothers Cycling Classic is a fundraising cycling event for local nonprofits to raise money and bring awareness to their important missions. It is a fun, family-friendly way for cyclists of all ages and abilities to have a positive impact in their community and explore the many gems the Dayton region has to offer.
Dayton Fire hockey team raises money for Deputy Matthew Yates scholarship funds
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --- First responders across Miami Valley hit the ice in Springfield to former deputy Matthew Yates and his family. The former Clark County Sheriff's Deputy died in the line of duty in July. Dayton Fire hockey team comprises police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and military members. Patrick Holland,...
Governor DeWine visits Dayton, tours Esther Price and Greene County Career Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, October 10, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Miami Valley, touring the Esther Price Candies Company. "Last Friday was Manufacturers Day so Fran and I travelled around the state and thought we'd continue it one more day and end here in Dayton, with a company that's been known in Dayton for decades. I remember my grandmother always wanted Esther Price candy, and we love it, so we thought this would be a place to go and watch a little manufacturing of some great products you can eat," said Gov. DeWine.
Walk to end Alzheimer's held at Day Air Ballpark
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association hosted its 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday. The walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raises money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research, and allows the Alzheimer's association to provide free care and support services to local families.
City of Beavercreek asking input on naming new park
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Residents are being asked on the name of a new park that will be built in the city of Beavercreek. The brand-new 148-acre park along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, will be the biggest park in the city, according to Beavercreek's Park, Recreation and Culture Division.
Montgomery County Board of DD holding its third trunk-or-treat drive-thru
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services will host its third annual trunk or treat event Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at its Northview Center. This drive-through event is open to the community, and costumes and car decorations are encouraged. Halloween goodies will be...
Ohio Task Force 1 returning home after Hurricane Ian missions
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Task Force 1 was officially demobilized Sunday morning, and will be returning home after conducting missions in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian along Florida’s Gulf Coast. The 84-member urban search and rescue team rescued a handful of people from situations, evacuated dozens of people...
Three arrested in Kettering mail boxes theft
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Three men were arrested in connection to a weekend suspected mail theft in Kettering. Kettering Police arrested Cameron Harnish, 21, of Dayton, Terell Rose, 21, of Harrison Township, and a 15-year-old boy for receiving stolen property. Police say over the past couple of months there have been numerous thefts from the outdoor drop boxes on the 1400 block of Forrer Blvd.
Downtown Dayton restaurant relocating to city's most talked-about spot
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A popular downtown Dayton restaurant is relocating to what is viewed as the real hub of downtown. Plus, there are plans for the space it's leaving. Table 33 will move to The Arcade in the spring and owner Charlie Carroll has a new concept...
$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
BOO! Here's your list of the Miami Valley's haunted houses
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- It is officially spooky season! So if you're looking for a good scare, Dayton 24/7 Now has compiled a list of the scariest destinations across the Miami Valley. Brimstone Haunt - Brimstone Haunt 2022 is waiting for you with five terrifying haunts including their all-new interactive...
Exhibit by Ukrainian artists on display in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro Gallery hosts its "Artists United by Hope for Ukraine" exhibit on Sunday. The exhibit is the featured show in the Springboro Performing Arts Center's Art Gallery located at 115 Wright Station Way in Springboro. The exhibit includes fine art works by Ukrainian artists from the...
One listed in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to an accident involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon. A 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by Felipe Bastida, 51, of Dayton was northbound on Red River West Grove Road when he attempted to make a left turn into a private drive, and was hit by a 1983 Honda Magna driven by David Barga, 27, of Bradford, according to Darke County Sheriff's Office.
Scrap pile fire in West Carrollton still being monitored
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A large fire involving recycled materials on Sunday is still being observed by fire agencies, and now the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating any environmental impacts it may cause. The fire happened at about 12:30 p.m. at Cohen Recycling, on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. In total,...
Motorcyclist transported to Miami Valley Hospital after crash on Smithville and Patterson
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A motorcyclist has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital after a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash on Smithville Road and Patterson Road. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday night. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn more.
Brief warm up before much needed rain arrives
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Temps will start off a bit warmer to kick off the week. We are waking up to the lower 40s with a few clouds before the 70s make their return this afternoon. Clearer skies arrive by the end of the day, too!. We are anticipating our...
Ohio State-Iowa game time announced
Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon on October 22. The Buckeyes will host the Hawkeyes for Ohio State's seventh game of the season. Ohio State is 6-0 heading into a bye week. The team is coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State. Iowa is 3-3 this...
Ohio State moves to No. 2 after Michigan State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll after five weeks at No. 3. Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama, who fell two spots after a narrow win over Texas A&M. C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes...
Buckeyes Win Big at Michigan State, Roll into Bye Week
WKEF - Ohio State football will enter its bye week at 6-0, following a 49-20 victory Saturday at Michigan State. C.J. Stroud threw an interception that was returned for a Spartan touchdown in the first quarter, but he would excel through the course of the game, totaling 361 yards and six touchdown passes. TreVeyon Henderson added 118 rushing yards and another score.
C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after Michigan State win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Big Ten recognized Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud following Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State. Stroud was 21 of 26 for 361 yards with six touchdowns Saturday. The Big Ten said he became the first quarterback in conference history to throw at least...
