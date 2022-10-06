Read full article on original website
Cards-Seahawks to have delayed start time if M's host Game 4
The start time of the Seattle Seahawks' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday will be moved back to 5:30 p.m. ET should the Mariners host Game 4 of their American League Division Series versus the Houston Astros. Kickoff for the Seahawks' game at Lumen Field will remain at 4:05 p.m. ET should the Mariners get swept in their best-of-five series. The host Astros rallied for an 8-7 victory in the series opener on Tuesday. Game 2 in Houston is slated for Thursday, while the Mariners will host Game 3 on Saturday. Game 4, if applicable, is scheduled to start on Sunday at 3:07 p.m. ET. The need to shift start times for the games comes with respect to the expected traffic and parking issues in Seattle. The Seahawks' Lumen Field is located across the street from T-Mobile Park. --Field Level Media
Mets Head Into Offseason With Major Roster Decisions
Jim Bowden joins Zach Aldridge to discuss the Mets heading into the offseason with major roster decisions.
NFL: International Series-New York Giants at Green Bay Packers
Oct 9, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New York Giants place kicker Graham Gano (9) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Jamie Gillan (6) in the first half against the Green Bay Packers during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Giants P Jamie Gillan approved for U.S. return
New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan will be back in the United States on Wednesday after being stranded in London over a passport issue, NFL Network reported. The Giants faced the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, winning 27-22. And when they departed, they left without Gillan. A native of Scotland, the 25-year-old Gillan came to the United States with his father on a NATO visa, moving to Maryland in 2013 when his father was stationed there as a member of the Royal Air Force. His visa never was updated to a work visa, apparently. Gillan is in his first season with the Giants after three with the Cleveland Browns. On the season, he has punted 21 times for 1,070 yards -- an average of 51.0, good for fourth in the NFL. The Giants (4-1) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) on Sunday. --Field Level Media
