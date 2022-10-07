There are many messengers available on the internet to chat and talk with people. Almost every messenger comes with encryption and requires a phone number or email account to create an account on it and start interacting with people. What if there is a messenger that does not require your phone number or email id to start using it? There is Session messenger that does not want any of your details. It lets you sign up on the platform and start using it. In this guide, we review Session messenger and show you how to use the Session messenger app on Windows PC.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO