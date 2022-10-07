Read full article on original website
How to create and start a Custom Slide Show in PowerPoint
Slide Shows in PowerPoint show your presentation on a large screen to your audience; it enables you to move slides in the presentation back and forward to give the audience a better understanding of your information. A Custom slide shows only the slides you choose; this is a great way to shorten your presentation or customize it for a different audience. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a custom slide show in PowerPoint.
How to enable the Draw with Touch feature in Word
The Draw with Touch feature is not available on your Word Draw tab by default; it must be enabled. The Draw with Touch feature allows Microsoft Office users to draw sketches with their fingers or use a stylus; it only can be used on a touch screen laptop. Users can use the Draw with Touch features to draw sketches without having to use the mouse, which can be sometimes difficult to make a sketch. In this tutorial, we will explain how to enable the Draw with Touch feature in Word.
Facebook says more than 400 apps may be stealing username, password information
Facebook says it has reported over 400 Android and iOS apps designed to steal username and password information.
This free Google Maps update gives you the vibes
Google Maps embraces the power of crowdsourcing to let you know what places are really like
Reviewed: The New Yale Assure Lock 2 Is a Smart Lock Prepared For The Future
Shortly after our deep dive review on the best smart locks, we received the Yale Assure Lock 2 for review. Featured in our smart locks review is its predecessor, the Yale Assure SL, as our mid-range pick for its solid build, geofencing and auto-locking capabilities at an affordable price point. We wrote about the launch of the new Yale Assure Lock 2 recently, but how does it compare to its predecessor, and is it worth upgrading to the newest model? Also, what’s the importance of Yale’s compatibility with Google’s upcoming Matter? We’re here to answer all those questions and more...
5 YouTube channels to make learning to code easier than ever
Just by moving around the internet a bit from our favorite web browser, we find all kinds of books, courses, manuals or help forums. All these elements will serve to introduce us to the programming world or to further improve our knowledge in this regard. Despite all the content and...
Best free AI Image Generators
AI Image Generators are growing in popularity as artificial intelligence systems see a huge rise in overall improvement. As of late, we have seen AI being used to generate art that can compete pretty well with art created by professionals. If you want to see what AI can do where generating images is concerned, then free tools here will help. We should point out that while these programs are good, some do not hold a candle to others that are not free to use, but they do a commendable job, nonetheless.
How to delete all YouTube video history
When we talk about Internet browsers on PCs, it is quite common to clear history, cache and cookies, both to solve possible problems and for privacy. Now even if you do that, the video history of Youtube it will still be there, and if you want to remove it you will have to do it manually, so in this article we are going to tell you how to do it.
Meta finds 400 mobile apps out to steal Facebook login info
Meta will notify at least 1 million Facebook users that their login information may have been stolen if they downloaded one of hundreds of malicious mobile apps. Driving the news: Meta’s security team published a report this morning detailing how more than 400 mobile apps posed as innocuous tools, such as photo editors, to get people to share their Facebook login credentials.
Beginners guide to using Audacity on PC
Audacity is an open-source, free-to-use audio recording and editing software available for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. It is one of the popular and most used audio editing software that has a lot of features to compete with the paid programs available on the internet. On Audacity, you can record audio, edit it, add effects to it, import an audio file, edit it, create music, and carry out many audio-related tasks without paying a dime. In this guide, we will show you how to use Audacity on a PC.
How to add a Tooltip in Excel and Google Sheets
If you want to know how to add a tooltip in Excel and Google Sheets, then keep reading this article. Both Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets allow adding a tooltip to a cell value to show readers a message regarding the data or information given in the cell. Tooltips are...
iPhone owners are getting this cool free Google upgrade
Google delivers more useful app widgets than you can wave a Lock Screen at
Get News 12 on Streaming Devices
1. Press Home home button on Roku remote on your Roku remote. 2. Scroll and select Streaming Channels to open the Channel Store. 3. At the top of the Channel Store is a list of featured, new and popular categories to explore. You can enter a keyword in Search Channels to find choices based on the title of a channel. Below that are a variety of genres to browse.
Babbel Helps Reshape You With Language Learning at 55% Off
Japanese author Haruki Murakami wrote, “learning another language is like becoming another person.” And while that quote may sound like writer mumbo jumbo, there are scientific studies to back up that claim — people are often different depending on the language they’re speaking. One survey of...
How to compress and trim Videos using HandBrake on Windows 11/10
HandBrake is an open-source video convertor and compressing tool that is built by volunteers around the world. It can work with any format of video. HandBrake comes with a lot of built-in presets to convert your video to any format. You can process any kind of multimedia files from DVD or BluRay sources to low-quality files like 3GP. In this guide, we show you how to compress and trim videos using HandBrake on Windows 11/10.
How to disable Chrome Profile Selector on startup
Google makes sure to update its Chrome browser from time to time. Simultaneously, it introduces new features and modifies the existing ones. Lately, Chrome has introduced the Profile Selector window upon startup. This means you will be prompted to select your profile as soon as you start Google Chrome. Profile...
How to use Session Messenger app on Windows PC
There are many messengers available on the internet to chat and talk with people. Almost every messenger comes with encryption and requires a phone number or email account to create an account on it and start interacting with people. What if there is a messenger that does not require your phone number or email id to start using it? There is Session messenger that does not want any of your details. It lets you sign up on the platform and start using it. In this guide, we review Session messenger and show you how to use the Session messenger app on Windows PC.
How to animate Bullet points one at a time in PowerPoint
Bullets are points that are added to a list or data to make it more organized. In Microsoft PowerPoint, users can add animation to these bullets to show the points one at a time. When it comes to the animation effects, PowerPoint can let you choose to click once for each bullet point or have points appear automatically after a short delay.
Hundreds of apps are stealing people’s Facebook accounts, Meta warns
Hundreds of apps are secretly stealing people’s Facebook logins, parent company Meta has warned.The apps hide inside the iPhone and Android app stores, appearing to offer useful services. They might show as photo editors that offer fun filters, for instance, or useful tools such as flashlights.But more than 400 such apps have been found actually stealing Facebook login details and then getting into people’s accounts, the company said in an update.It warned users to be careful when downloading new apps, if they ask for social media credentials when signing up.Most of the apps were photo editors, it said, with almost...
