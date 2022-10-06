ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker leaves fans begging for Mega Evolution

Leaker Riddler Khu has posted a set of clues for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet that include images from several past games. It has left fans begging in the comments for a confirmation that Mega Evolution could come to Paldea. The release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is just around...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Season of Light spawns make shiny hunting miserable

Shiny hunting has become a favorite hobby for many Pokemon enthusiasts, but the spawns during Pokemon Go’s Season of Light events have made this favored pass time miserable. Pokemon fans often claim that Pokemon Go is the “easiest” game to find and catch Shinies, and to an extent that’s true. The base odds of finding a Shiny in the latest mainline titles is 1/4096, although players can raise them to as little as 1/3 (USUM Ultra Wormholes) if they put in enough effort.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends pro Mande calls out Twitch over “scam” earnings

During an Apex Legends stream, Mande discovered how little he was earning via Twitch ads compared to his less popular peers, who were apparently making around twice as much as he did – despite having far less viewers on average. Twitch streaming is seen as a lucrative career, where...
dexerto.com

Fans are having too much fun with Street Fighter 6’s character creator

The Street Fighter 6 beta is here, and players have been pushing the character creator to its absolute limit in an effort to make the wackiest characters they possibly can. Street Fighter 6 has put a lot of effort into making their game a little more social. Players can interact with each other outside of just trading blows. As such, a character creator has been added to give fans a way to express themselves and customize their look.
dexerto.com

Asmongold defends Blizzard over Overwatch 2 microtransactions

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold believes the Overwatch 2 microtransaction complaints are “delusional” and has defended Blizzard for the game’s current monetization. Many members of the Overwatch 2 community have called out Blizzard for its pricey skins and cosmetics, noting how the Battle Pass is worse than the game’s previous lootbox system. In fact, it can take months for certain in-game items to be unlocked for free, while others are locked behind a paywall.
dexerto.com

Viral Apex Legends TikTok reveals what a VR game could look like

In a viral TikTok video, a content creator shared their satirical take on what they believe the experience of Apex Legends would be like in virtual reality. Apex Legends is one of the most popular competitive video games of 2022. It’s grown an impressive esports scene, player base, and community. The battle royal has been positively received, providing a quality gameplay experience for fans.
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2: All Mythic skins & how to unlock them

Mythic skins are a brand new addition to Overwatch 2 but they are already becoming a popular goal many are trying to reach. Here are all the Overwatch 2 Mythic skins and how you can get hold of them. With Overwatch 2 introducing new elements to the popular first-person shooter...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day extended after Niantic announces start time mistake

Niantic has announced that the Pokemon Go Mega Gyarados Raid Day will now be extended following an error with start times in the certain regions of the world. Pokemon Go Raid Days are a great opportunity for fans to grind high levels of their favorite species. During the Season of Light, many fan favorites are being featured in Raids, including the popular Kantonian Water-type Mega Gyarados.
dexerto.com

Coral Island early access showcased by YouTube streamer ahead of launch

Slice-of-life YouTuber Play with Josh has streamed gameplay of Coral Island’s early access build ahead of release. The footage shows a promising and brightly colored island for players to explore. Coral Island is a highly anticipated slice-of-life farming sim that has been in development for the past few years....
dexerto.com

Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future

Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
dexerto.com

How to transfer skins to Overwatch 2

If you worked hard to collect some cosmetics in the original Overwatch, you’ll be pleased to know that you can get them back when installing Overwatch 2, as long as you merge your account. Here’s how to transfer your skins to Overwatch 2. The release of Overwatch 2...
dexerto.com

How to destroy Chrome Structures in Fortnite

There are quite a few Daily and Weekly Quests that require you to destroy Chrome structures in Fortnite, but it’s not working for everyone. Here’s how to complete these challenges. Chrome has taken over the Island in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. It’s infecting everything from POIs like...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 bug turns Bastion mortar ult into a Call of Duty killstreak

Overwatch 2 players have encountered a bug that transforms Bastion’s mortar style ultimate into a full on Call of Duty killstreak and it’s almost impossible to escape. There are a ton of gameplay changes when comparing Overwatch 2 to its predecessor, but for Bastion mains, none of them are as important as the change to his ultimate ability.
dexerto.com

Las Vegas Legion reveal CDL roster for Modern Warfare 2 season

The newly formed Las Vegas Legion have revealed their Call of Duty League roster for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season. The release of a new Call of Duty title also means the beginning of a new esports season for all competitive CoD fans. Details are rapidly piling up about...
dexerto.com

Beware of Gotham Knights story spoilers following art book leak

An art book leak has resulted in Gotham Knights story spoilers prematurely making the rounds online; as such, hopeful players should beware. Gotham Knights will finally hit store shelves in a couple of weeks, offering an adventure wherein players assume the role of Batman’s protégés. Such a...
