The Headlines HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. In a tough break for fans of Johannes Vermeer, the National Gallery of Art said on Friday that, after high-tech study, it has determined that its painting Girl With a Flute (ca. 1669/1675) is not the work of the 17th-century Dutchman, as it had previously believed, Zachary Small reports in the New York Times . While closed during the pandemic, the Washington, D.C., institution examined the portrait using "microscopic pigment analysis and advanced imaging technology," per the Times, as part of a Vermeer exhibition (recently previewed by ARTnews) that just opened. The work's maker may have been someone...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 20 MINUTES AGO