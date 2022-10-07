ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sanderson sisters are back in 'Hocus Pocus 2.' But why?

BETTE MIDLER: (As Winifred) Twist the bones and bend the back. SARAH JESSICA PARKER: (As Sarah) Itch-it-a-cop-it-a-Mel-a-ka-mys-ti-ca (ph). MIDLER: (As Winifred) Trim him of his baby fat. PARKER: (As Sarah) Itch-it-a-cop-it-a-Mel-a-ka-mys-ti-ca. MARTIN: It's been 29 years since the Sanderson sisters first put a spell on its devoted fans, and now...
NPR

Director Mike Flanagan said jump scares are overused. Then he set a record for them

If you're looking for the perfect thriller to binge this October, look no further than The Midnight Club. Director Mike Flanagan, who is best known for shows including The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass on Netflix, has a new show based off the beloved young adult horror novel by Christopher Pike you might remember picking up from your school library.
The Guardian

Rock-a-bye baby: could a crowdsurfing tot save Dwayne Johnson?

While some have questioned the dubious parenting displayed in sending your baby across a sea of strangers’ hands, there’s no doubting The Rock’s eye for PR gold. The signs do not look especially good for Black Adam. A film that arrives after such a miserable run of DC movies that DC itself has stopped bothering to tell people about it, offering only shoddy marketing and bad prerelease word of mouth.
