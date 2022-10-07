Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Status Of Former WWE Star Sarah Logan
Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders. On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.
wrestlinginc.com
Athena Pays Tribute To Fallen Wrestler On AEW Dynamite
Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale's win over Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford on the third anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite" this past Wednesday night ended up having deeper meaning for Athena. The AEW star took to Twitter last night to dedicate her win to former WWE developmental wrestler Sara Lee, who passed away earlier this week at 30.
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Claps Back At Fan For Asking If She’s Black
Kayla Braxton is famous for her numerous onscreen and backstage roles she plays on WWE programming. Kayla Braxton has evolved over the years to become one of the most prominent personalities in the company. That doesn’t mean that the host of The Bump isn’t afraid to speak her mind when...
PWMania
Former WWE Personality Expected to Join AEW
It appears that Renee Paquette could soon be “All Elite.”. It was reported by Fightful Select that sources within WWE believe she will be joining AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport claims to have heard that WWE has made contact with Renee about the possibility of her returning to the company, but Fightful has not yet confirmed this information.
