Vandals can’t carry momentum past first set, lose to Weber State 3-1
After losing four straight games, three of which were at home, the Vandals looked to turn their luck around against the 9-6 Weber State Wildcats. The Wildcats came into the game on a three-game winning streak, and it showed as they came out with the 3-1 win despite a valiant effort from the Vandals.
How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the coaches poll?
The Utes and Cougars both lost to high-profile opponents during Week 6 of the 2022 season. Utah fell at UCLA, while BYU lost to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
Upset Alert: Pac-12 Favorite In Trouble At The Rose Bowl
Pac-12 favorite Utah is in trouble at the Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. The Bruins of UCLA lead the Utes 21-18 late in the third quarter. Chip Kelly has dipped into his bag of tricks today. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has 152 yards through the air and three total scores. The...
Park City finishes off regular season 7-2, while South Summit closes in on a perfect season
The Park City Miners final game of the regular season was this past Friday, as they took on the Skyline Eagles at home. The Miners looked to solidify their place in this year's playoffs, while the Eagles were looking to improve to an above .500 record on the season. After...
Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game
LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
Opinion: The problems with an Orem-only school district
The city of Orem is attempting to split from Alpine School District to form their own district. This Orem-only district would not receive the subsidies that it currently gets from Alpine, and it would lose valuable resources in that district.
Utah man delivers thousands of 'heart rocks' to Uvalde
LEHI — A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give to...
The Soda Wars: Which Utah soda shop is the best?
Dirty soda: what’s the best soda in Utah?
'I wholeheartedly rejoice with you': Prophet dedicates land for temple in Heber Valley
HEBER CITY — Hundreds of local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered on Saturday as President Russell M. Nelson walked onto the future grounds of the Heber Valley Utah Temple. "I love you all. I wholeheartedly rejoice with you," President Nelson, who wasn't expected...
Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, Utah
Lola's inside(Image is author's) A popular place to have a meal in Midway, Utah, is Lola's Street Kitchen. They are located at 24 East Main Street in the town of Midway. They have indoor seating as well as a comfortable patio where customers may enjoy eating outdoors during good weather.
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike
ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
KSL meteorologist says THIS is the weekend to see the changing leaves
SALT LAKE CITY — The temperature is just right, and the experts say that Utah’s changing autumn leaves are really putting on a show right now. According to KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson, this is the time for a weekend drive. “It could last into the middle of next...
Bountiful grad to represent Utah at the Mrs. USA Earth pageant in 2023
Chelsea Roberts, a 2010 Bountiful High grad, said she’s never considered herself to be a beauty queen. But after winning the title of Mrs. Cache Valley and vying for the Mrs. Utah America crown, she has a different view of what can be accomplished through the pageant’s platform.
