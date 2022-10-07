ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

uiargonaut.com

Vandals can’t carry momentum past first set, lose to Weber State 3-1

After losing four straight games, three of which were at home, the Vandals looked to turn their luck around against the 9-6 Weber State Wildcats. The Wildcats came into the game on a three-game winning streak, and it showed as they came out with the 3-1 win despite a valiant effort from the Vandals.
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Cougar Basketball Legend Attends BYU-Notre Dame Game

LAS VEGAS – BYU men’s basketball legend Shawn Bradley attended the Cougars’ football game in Las Vegas against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, on Saturday, October 8. The...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Utah man delivers thousands of 'heart rocks' to Uvalde

LEHI — A man from Utah County delivered thousands of hand-carved rocks to the people of Uvalde, Texas, this week, more than four months after a shooting at an elementary school rocked the community and the nation. Tom Ballard began carving heart-shaped rocks three years ago to give to...
UVALDE, TX
KPCW

Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple

On a bright sunny Saturday afternoon in autumn, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated the site of the religion’s next temple. The 18-acre site is on Center Street in Heber City, just over the city line in Wasatch County, across from the Red Ledges development.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah Highway Patrol discover large amount of fentanyl-related busts in 2022

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — There has been a significant amount of fentanyl busts in Utah, from Southern Utah to the Salt Lake Valley within the past week. Just last week, more than 4,000 fentanyl pills were discovered on a man at the Salt Lake City airport, and late Wednesday, 62,000 pills were discovered in a car that had been stopped on the I-15 in Saint George.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Ramps closed on U.S. 89 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is reconstructing and widening the U.S. 89 in Davis County. UDOT says northbound on and off ramps at Oak Hills will be closed on October 10 and 11 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Motorists will also not be able to access the southbound ramp […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
S. F. Mori

Lola's Street Kitchen Is Located In Midway, Utah

Lola's inside(Image is author's) A popular place to have a meal in Midway, Utah, is Lola's Street Kitchen. They are located at 24 East Main Street in the town of Midway. They have indoor seating as well as a comfortable patio where customers may enjoy eating outdoors during good weather.
MIDWAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Relative shares update on Roy boy, 5, struck while riding bike

ROY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy 5 year old struck and critically injured Wednesday is making progress toward recovery. Bentley Roberts was riding his bicycle in Roy near 4400 S. 2675 West with another child when a man driving a large pickup truck that was pulling an enclosed trailer failed to see him in the road.
ROY, UT

