ATHENS — The scoreboard doesn’t lie, and neither did Kirby Smart after a dominant fourth quarter led to a 42-10 Georgia win over Auburn. “What does the score have to do with how we played? It really doesn’t to me,” Smart said. “You look at the stat line and you say, ‘oh we ran the ball great,’ and I think there’s a lot of times that we didn’t block it right. We got whipped at the point of attack. There’s other times that we did it right. That’s across the board.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO