dawgnation.com
Georgia football winners and losers after another annihilation of Auburn
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Auburn. Winner: Georgia running back rotation. Georgia saw Kendall...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections
ATHENS — Georgia football stock seemingly went up by default, with the Bulldogs inheriting the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after Alabama’s close call with Texas A&M. Georgia’s 49-3 season-opening win over No. 12 Oregon looks more impressive with each Ducks’ win. Coach Kirby...
Clayton News Daily
PHOTOS: Auburn at Georgia Football
Scenes from Auburn at Georgia college football at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Oct. 8, 2022. (Photos: Dave Quick)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vince Dooley update: Daughter shares latest on former Georgia coach, AD
Reports surfaced Saturday that former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley was in the hospital over the weekend. It appears, however, that Dooley has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19. Dooley’s daughter, Deanna, provided an update Monday, saying that her father had been released from the hospital and...
dawgnation.com
SEC Power Rankings: The scoreboard doesn’t lie at Georgia, Tennessee rising for Tide
ATHENS — The scoreboard doesn’t lie, and neither did Kirby Smart after a dominant fourth quarter led to a 42-10 Georgia win over Auburn. “What does the score have to do with how we played? It really doesn’t to me,” Smart said. “You look at the stat line and you say, ‘oh we ran the ball great,’ and I think there’s a lot of times that we didn’t block it right. We got whipped at the point of attack. There’s other times that we did it right. That’s across the board.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football community reacts to ‘big flip’ of running back Roderick Robinson
It may have taken a little while longer than usual, but Georgia finally has its running back for the 2023 recruiting cycle. Dell McGee was able to flip 4-star running back Roderick Robinson on Monday afternoon. The San Diego, Ca., native flipped his commitment from UCLA following a visit to...
dawgsports.com
Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread
The sun is rising just outside of Athens, Georgia and it’s time for another glorious Saturday “Between the Hedges.” West Opelika Polytechnic are headed to town today and I can only hope they’re able to maintain the fine traditions of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. You know, traditions like this one:
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to Georgia football win over Auburn: ‘Ah, well, it wasn’t perfect, so I’m going to be miserable’
ATHENS — At the end of the day, Georgia fans had plenty to be happy about. The Bulldogs pulled away from rival Auburn, cruising to a 42-10 victory over the visiting Tigers. It marks six straight wins over Auburn, who hasn’t won in Athens since 2005. Some of...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football defenders laugh off Auburn ‘demolish’ comments: ‘I found it funny’
ATHENS — Nolan Smith smiled when asked about it. Zion Logue let out a chuckle. Jamon Dumas-Johnson admitted there was no way to ignore the comments made by Auburn center Brandon Council. The Auburn offensive lineman told reporters on Wednesday that if Auburn could keep Georgia out of its...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rick Neuheisel faces backlash during CBS broadcast of Auburn at Georgia
Rick Neuheisel and Tom McCarthy were on the call for the Auburn-Georgia game as part of the “SEC on CBS” double header with Texas A&M and Alabama being the primetime nightcap. Neuheisel was in the place SEC fans normally see Gary Danielson, where criticism is usually at a...
Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Hospitalized
Vince Dooley, the legendary Georgia Bulldogs head football coach, was hospitalized Saturday afternoon with COVID-19. Per Atlanta’s 11Alive Sports, a Georgia spokesperson said that Dooley’s COVID-19 case is considered “mild.” Dooley, 90, was unable to make his scheduled appearance at Georgia’s bookstore ahead of the team’s home tilt against the Auburn Tigers. Dooley turned 90 on Sept. 4 — one day after Georgia’s 49-3 victory over the Oregon Ducks in Week 1. His birthday was celebrated prior to the game in Atlanta, with the band playing “Happy Birthday” for him.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Talks Slow Start vs Auburn and Second Half Corrections
Georgia Football quarterback Stetson Bennett met with the media on Saturday night after the 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers. Bennett was 22 for 32 for 204, and added a touchdown with his legs. It wasn't exaclty his best performance, particularly in the first half when he was 7 for 13 for ...
dawgnation.com
Jamon Dumas-Johnson does it all for Georgia football in win over Auburn: ‘I tip my cap to him’
ATHENS — If you just take a gander at the box score, you might not be impressed by the performance of Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson. He led the team in tackles with five, but he’s put up gaudier numbers in other games this season. But if you took...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vince Dooley, former Georgia coach and AD, reportedly hospitalized
Vince Dooley, the legendary former Georgia football coach and longtime UGA athletic director, is reportedly in the hospital. Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shares that Dooley is dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. A Georgia spokesperson told Towers that it is expected to only be a brief hospital stay for Dooley.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK
In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
cohaitungchi.com
