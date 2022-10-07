ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers after another annihilation of Auburn

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following win over Auburn. Winner: Georgia running back rotation. Georgia saw Kendall...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football stock up, but Kirby Smart demanding corrections

ATHENS — Georgia football stock seemingly went up by default, with the Bulldogs inheriting the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after Alabama’s close call with Texas A&M. Georgia’s 49-3 season-opening win over No. 12 Oregon looks more impressive with each Ducks’ win. Coach Kirby...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vince Dooley update: Daughter shares latest on former Georgia coach, AD

Reports surfaced Saturday that former Georgia head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley was in the hospital over the weekend. It appears, however, that Dooley has fully recovered after contracting COVID-19. Dooley’s daughter, Deanna, provided an update Monday, saying that her father had been released from the hospital and...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Lifestyle
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Food & Drinks
State
Missouri State
Auburn, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
dawgnation.com

SEC Power Rankings: The scoreboard doesn’t lie at Georgia, Tennessee rising for Tide

ATHENS — The scoreboard doesn’t lie, and neither did Kirby Smart after a dominant fourth quarter led to a 42-10 Georgia win over Auburn. “What does the score have to do with how we played? It really doesn’t to me,” Smart said. “You look at the stat line and you say, ‘oh we ran the ball great,’ and I think there’s a lot of times that we didn’t block it right. We got whipped at the point of attack. There’s other times that we did it right. That’s across the board.
ATHENS, GA
dawgsports.com

Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

The sun is rising just outside of Athens, Georgia and it’s time for another glorious Saturday “Between the Hedges.” West Opelika Polytechnic are headed to town today and I can only hope they’re able to maintain the fine traditions of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. You know, traditions like this one:
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Gin And Tonic#Sugar#Food Drink#Auburn Edition#Georgia Bulldogs#Sec
Outsider.com

Legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley Hospitalized

Vince Dooley, the legendary Georgia Bulldogs head football coach, was hospitalized Saturday afternoon with COVID-19. Per Atlanta’s 11Alive Sports, a Georgia spokesperson said that Dooley’s COVID-19 case is considered “mild.” Dooley, 90, was unable to make his scheduled appearance at Georgia’s bookstore ahead of the team’s home tilt against the Auburn Tigers. Dooley turned 90 on Sept. 4 — one day after Georgia’s 49-3 victory over the Oregon Ducks in Week 1. His birthday was celebrated prior to the game in Atlanta, with the band playing “Happy Birthday” for him.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vince Dooley, former Georgia coach and AD, reportedly hospitalized

Vince Dooley, the legendary former Georgia football coach and longtime UGA athletic director, is reportedly in the hospital. Chip Towers of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shares that Dooley is dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. A Georgia spokesperson told Towers that it is expected to only be a brief hospital stay for Dooley.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK

In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
ATLANTA, GA
cohaitungchi.com

50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)

Need to pinch a penny? Looking for free things to do in Atlanta, around the metro and in the mountains? We love how much there is to do affordably in our area. You are reading: Free things to do in atlanta for couples | 50+ FREE THINGS TO DO IN ATLANTA (THAT DON’T SUCK)
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy