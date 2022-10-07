Kelly warns ‘wheels’ could ‘come off our democracy’ while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate

Well Mr. Kelly, if the Democrats as a whole with Biden at the helm, weren't such a disaster at every turn, you might have a leg to stand on. Your entire party is a train wreck...
😂😂😂 That is funny. This guy Kelly has the nerve to say that while he and his cult destroy our democracy. Help save the USA - vote anything but democrat.
Lol 😆 🤣 😂. Democracy came to a halt as soon as Biden and his Administration were installed. Biden and his Administration prove their incompetence daily. America is a wreck right now because of them. They attempt to blame everything on Trump but if Trump and his Administration were still in Charge, America would be Wonderful and Ukraine untouched and 13 Marines still alive in Afghanistan. The Democratic Party is Damaged and Confused. Vote Red ❤️, for Democracy in Our Republic Of the United States Of America. 🇺🇸 🇺🇲 👍 😀
Related
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio
Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts
Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe Biden Supporter Describes What He Smelled Like After Viral Photo
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Republican women who work on Capitol Hill are hesitant to sign up for conservative dating app backed by billionaire Peter Thiel: Daily Beast
Column: Nury Martinez's rant reveals the worst enemy of Latino political power: ourselves
RELATED PEOPLE
Kari Lake facing criticism after bombshell revelation about rival proved untrue
AOC says her office struggles to keep up with the 'astronomical' level of daily threats that she receives: NYT
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Immigrants bused to Kamala Harris's home reveal final destinations after being sent to DC
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 302