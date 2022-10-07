ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kelly warns ‘wheels’ could ‘come off our democracy’ while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate

By Maeve Reston
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Comments / 302

Lyin' Joe Biden
4d ago

Well Mr. Kelly, if the Democrats as a whole with Biden at the helm, weren't such a disaster at every turn, you might have a leg to stand on. Your entire party is a train wreck...

Reply(89)
171
Craig
4d ago

😂😂😂 That is funny. This guy Kelly has the nerve to say that while he and his cult destroy our democracy. Help save the USA - vote anything but democrat.

Reply(7)
68
Saywhat
4d ago

Lol 😆 🤣 😂. Democracy came to a halt as soon as Biden and his Administration were installed. Biden and his Administration prove their incompetence daily. America is a wreck right now because of them. They attempt to blame everything on Trump but if Trump and his Administration were still in Charge, America would be Wonderful and Ukraine untouched and 13 Marines still alive in Afghanistan. The Democratic Party is Damaged and Confused. Vote Red ❤️, for Democracy in Our Republic Of the United States Of America. 🇺🇸 🇺🇲 👍 😀

Reply(4)
47
