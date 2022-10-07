The author says the less gun laws the more violence. Are you dumb????? Do you see Chicago? Detroit? Or any other major area riddled with gun violence?? They have 2 things in common. Harsh gun laws and they are run by democrats.
When will NYS (or many other states) realize that licensed gun owners are not the ones causing violence? It is the criminals with illegal guns doing harm. Having a pistol permit in NYS is something a legal gun owner does not jeopardize.
While crime runs rampant our legislators threw together a group of highly restricted laws that denies the average citizen a right to personal protection. All of this was done in the middle of the night with no input from people with real world knowledge of firearms or common sense. The legislators are well protected yet deny our people the same privilege. The author of this article uses their opinions to say we will be like they wild west, I have news for the author that we are near that now. The only difference being is back then you could protect yourself without jumping through hoops and shelling out a fortune for permits and all of the requirements to achieve that protection.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Another Challenge to New York’s Gun Law: Sheriffs Who Won’t Enforce It
NY churches file lawsuit against state's gun laws
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
New York Town Gets Rid Of Open Container Law
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Are The 11 Most Populated Counties In New York State
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Harvesting Cash: Here Are New York State’s 11 Most Valuable Crops
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who Can Legally Grow Marijuana Right Now In New York State?
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
Embattled New York police leader resigns
How Does New York State Define Trespassing? Are You Guilty of It?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen to resign
Biden Pardons Those Convicted Of Having Weed, Helps Lots of NYers
What Is “Just Cause” in New York State? Can You Legally Be Fired?
Attorney General James Stops School Bus Company from Polluting in New York City Communities
You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 136