MLB
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
MLB
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown
The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
MLB
Scherzer lacking 'my good fastball' in stunner vs. Padres
NEW YORK -- Max Scherzer adjusted his cap, mumbling to himself on the mound, as the initial boos rained down at Citi Field. Before Manny Machado had touched home plate, Mets manager Buck Showalter was halfway from the dugout to the foul line, on his way to remove Scherzer from one of the most confounding starts of his career.
MLB
LIVE on ESPN: Mariners-Blue Jays Game 2 FAQ, lineups
TORONTO -- The Mariners are one win away from the ALDS, and they’ll send a former Blue Jays ace to the mound to try to seal the set. After taking Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, 4-0, Seattle will roll with lefty Robbie Ray on Saturday. Toronto will count on Kevin Gausman to right the ship after a disappointing performance on both ends of the ball in the club’s first home postseason contest since 2016.
MLB
Phillies-Cardinals Game 2 FAQ, lineups (Live, ESPN2)
ST. LOUIS -- When choosing his starting rotation for the Wild Card Series, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol knew immediately that he wanted Miles Mikolas in position to start Game 2. His reasoning? Marmol is confident Mikolas has the right mentality to pitch in an elimination game. Phillies interim manager Rob...
MLB
Mets force Game 3 with early call to Díaz
NEW YORK -- With each pitch that Edwin Díaz threw on Saturday night, the Mets grew more self-assured that there would be a Sunday. Pound-for-pound, Díaz is their best pitcher, capable of striking out batters at a rate largely unseen in the history of baseball. The more outs that manager Buck Showalter could entrust to Díaz, the fewer he would have to ask from anyone else.
MLB
Historic pinch-hit HR by Yepez not enough for Cards in Game 1
ST. LOUIS -- Having toiled in the Minor Leagues for seven seasons, including another extended stretch this season after suffering a forearm injury, Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez was more than ready when he got the opportunity he had waited for on Friday. However, not long after delivering a pinch-hit go-ahead...
MLB
Padres-Mets Game 3 FAQ (LIVE on ESPN)
NEW YORK – As outfielder Brandon Nimmo put it, Major League Baseball’s new best-of-three Wild Card format is no longer relevant to the Mets and Padres. San Diego won Game 1 of this National League Wild Card Series. New York won Game 2. That means both teams will line up for a winner-take-all Game 3 on Sunday night, with a trip to Los Angeles and the NL Division Series on the line.
MLB
Friar power! SD slugs 4 homers off Max
NEW YORK -- Hours before first pitch at Citi Field on Friday night, Padres manager Bob Melvin sat in front of a throng of media and answered questions about his starting lineup. Why Josh Bell at cleanup? Why Trent Grisham at all? They had struggled. This was the postseason. Too much was at stake for Melvin to be wrong.
MLB
Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
MLB
Guardians-Yankees Game 1 FAQ (Tuesday, 7:30 ET TBS)
The stage is set for a clash of styles as Major League home run leader Aaron Judge and the big-swinging Yankees prepare to take on a Guardians roster that finds success by relying on pitching, defense and situational hitting. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET on TBS. Welcome...
MLB
Crucial roster decisions loom for Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- As the Mets-Padres game played on both video boards, the Dodgers, who are awaiting the winner of that series in the National League Division Series, went through their first of three intrasquad games at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Leading up to their first postseason series, both manager...
MLB
Padres well positioned for win-or-go-home Game 3
NEW YORK -- The trumpets blared early at Citi Field on Saturday night. The bullpen gates opened for Mets closer Edwin Díaz after the sixth inning. And when Díaz escaped trouble in the top of the seventh, the Padres had a decision to make. Trailing by a run,...
MLB
Cole to start Game 1 for Yanks as Boone sets ALDS rotation
Gerrit Cole will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Yankees on Tuesday vs. the Guardians at Yankee Stadium, manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday. Nestor Cortes will start Game 2 on Thursday, with Luis Severino going in Game 3 in Cleveland on Saturday. Cole getting the...
MLB
3 questions surrounding Braves' NLDS roster
ATLANTA -- After resting on Thursday and Friday, the Braves returned to Truist Park on Saturday to prepare for their National League Division Series. The players worked out while coaches and executives discussed plans for the best-of-five matchup against the Phillies. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. With 101...
MLB
The longest scoreless postseason game belongs to ...
CLEVELAND -- As Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians crept on, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash began to wonder when the scoreless contest started to make history. As it turned out, history was made in the 13th inning on Saturday afternoon at...
MLB
Mets turn to deGrom with backs against wall
NEW YORK -- Before winning two NL Cy Young Awards, before earning billing as the likely greatest pitcher of his moment in time, Jacob deGrom forged his first bits of legend during the 2015 postseason. In Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the heavily favored Dodgers, deGrom struck out 13 batters in one of the finest performances of his life. Six days later, despite lacking the same dynamism, deGrom beat the Dodgers again to key New York’s run to the pennant.
MLB
Cards missing one more magic moment in season-ending sweep
ST. LOUIS -- In a season full of magical moments provided by Albert Pujols’ run to 700 home runs, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina’s push to becoming the most durable battery in NL/AL history and Paul Goldschmidt making a strong case for the NL MVP Award, the St. Louis Cardinals simply ran out of tricks in the Wild Card Series against the Phillies.
MLB
Alvarez named Astros MVP by Houston BBWAA
HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez, who hit .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs this year, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who went 18-4 and posted a career-best 1.75 ERA, were named Astros Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, by the Houston chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
MLB
Chapman misses workout, left off Yankees' ALDS roster
NEW YORK -- Aroldis Chapman may have thrown his last pitch as a member of the Yankees. The left-handed reliever was disciplined and informed that he would not appear on the Yankees’ American League Division Series roster after missing a mandatory team workout on Friday at Yankee Stadium, general manager Brian Cashman said on Sunday.
