Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown
The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
The 13 walk-off HRs that clinched a postseason series
There are few plays in baseball more dramatic than a walk-off home run. One of them is a walk-off home run to win a postseason series. That occurred for the 13th time in MLB history in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians. Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez crushed a cutter from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber deep to left-center field to lead off the bottom of the 15th, breaking a scoreless tie and ending a marathon game at Progressive Field.
The longest scoreless postseason game belongs to ...
CLEVELAND -- As Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians crept on, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash began to wonder when the scoreless contest started to make history. As it turned out, history was made in the 13th inning on Saturday afternoon at...
Rookies to hit walk-off homers in the postseason
The postseason is where heroes are made, and while it’s rare, there are times when the hero is a rookie who shines on the big October stage with a walk-off home run. On Saturday, the Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez joined that exclusive club, which had consisted of three members before Gonzalez’s walk-off homer in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Guardians and Rays sent Cleveland to the AL Division Series.
Biggest comebacks in postseason history
The Mariners defied the odds Saturday night, storming back from an 8-1 deficit after five innings to defeat the Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. In clinching a two-game sweep and advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series, Seattle joined...
Cashman: Yanks want Judge back, slugger's season 'remarkable'
NEW YORK -- It was the gamble of a lifetime for Aaron Judge, turning down a substantial Opening Day contract extension, then posting a historic season that set a new single-season American League record with 62 homers while leading the Yankees to the postseason. General manager Brian Cashman was on...
The Doubles: 3 Seattle two-baggers key in ALWC win
TORONTO -- A late-innings double in a meaningful October game is particularly special territory in the context of the epic -- albeit brief -- postseason history for the Mariners. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday, TBS. Saturday marked the 27th anniversary of “The Double,” the iconic walk-off hit from Edgar Martinez...
Cards missing one more magic moment in season-ending sweep
ST. LOUIS -- In a season full of magical moments provided by Albert Pujols’ run to 700 home runs, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina’s push to becoming the most durable battery in NL/AL history and Paul Goldschmidt making a strong case for the NL MVP Award, the St. Louis Cardinals simply ran out of tricks in the Wild Card Series against the Phillies.
Crucial roster decisions loom for Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- As the Mets-Padres game played on both video boards, the Dodgers, who are awaiting the winner of that series in the National League Division Series, went through their first of three intrasquad games at Dodger Stadium on Friday. Leading up to their first postseason series, both manager...
LIVE on ESPN: Mariners-Blue Jays Game 2 FAQ, lineups
TORONTO -- The Mariners are one win away from the ALDS, and they’ll send a former Blue Jays ace to the mound to try to seal the set. After taking Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, 4-0, Seattle will roll with lefty Robbie Ray on Saturday. Toronto will count on Kevin Gausman to right the ship after a disappointing performance on both ends of the ball in the club’s first home postseason contest since 2016.
Helsley's MRI clean, but closer not available for Game 2
ST. LOUIS -- Though an MRI of Ryan Helsley’s right middle finger came back clean Friday night, manager Oliver Marmol said that Helsley would not be available for Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies since he threw 33 pitches in Game 1. Helsley was to...
Darvish silences Mets' bats and crowd: 'It's just noise'
NEW YORK -- Yu Darvish has had some tough luck in the postseason. Before Friday night, he was 2-5 and had lost three straight starts. That included a terrible Game 7 loss to the Astros in the 2017 World Series. Darvish, then pitching for the Dodgers, lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) to give Houston the World Series title.
Alvarez named Astros MVP by Houston BBWAA
HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez, who hit .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 97 RBIs this year, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who went 18-4 and posted a career-best 1.75 ERA, were named Astros Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, by the Houston chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Scherzer lacking 'my good fastball' in stunner vs. Padres
NEW YORK -- Max Scherzer adjusted his cap, mumbling to himself on the mound, as the initial boos rained down at Citi Field. Before Manny Machado had touched home plate, Mets manager Buck Showalter was halfway from the dugout to the foul line, on his way to remove Scherzer from one of the most confounding starts of his career.
Padres well positioned for win-or-go-home Game 3
NEW YORK -- The trumpets blared early at Citi Field on Saturday night. The bullpen gates opened for Mets closer Edwin Díaz after the sixth inning. And when Díaz escaped trouble in the top of the seventh, the Padres had a decision to make. Trailing by a run,...
Marlins' Mesa Jr. puts adjustments to test in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Victor Mesa Jr. has one of the sweetest left-handed swings and some of the best bat-to-ball skills in the Marlins system. But to become a starting outfielder in the big leagues, he'll need to drive the ball more consistently and produce more power. In the Arizona Fall...
Boone still mulling ALDS Game 1 starter
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ scheduled starter for Game 1 of the American League Division Series is … stay tuned. While Gerrit Cole is the odds-on favorite to take the ball Tuesday against the Guardians at Yankee Stadium, manager Aaron Boone is leaving some wiggle room as the club considers Nestor Cortes or Luis Severino to draw that assignment.
Chapman misses workout, left off Yankees' ALDS roster
NEW YORK -- Aroldis Chapman may have thrown his last pitch as a member of the Yankees. The left-handed reliever was disciplined and informed that he would not appear on the Yankees’ American League Division Series roster after missing a mandatory team workout on Friday at Yankee Stadium, general manager Brian Cashman said on Sunday.
Cubs' Davis continues hot start to AFL with 2nd homer
In a perfect world, Brennen Davis would have been patrolling the outfield at Wrigley Field for the majority of 2022. Instead, he spent it recovering from back surgery in May at the Cubs’ Spring Training complex and getting up to speed at various Minor League affiliates. Chicago’s second-ranked prospect...
