Indianapolis, IN

atozsports.com

Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again

The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss

In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ESPN

Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'No regrets' with Carson Wentz trade

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he had no regrets about trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, adding that now they need to keep building around him. Rivera said the difference between his 1-4 Commanders and the rest of the NFC East teams, who are all 4-1 or...
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers

The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Coordinator Report: Goal Line, Emerging Talent, Tempo, Duke Prep

In North Carolina’s win over Miami on Saturday, Phil Longo’s jumped on the Hurricanes early and despite scoring struggles in the second half, controlled the clock just enough to keep Miami’s offense from taking over. Gene Chizik’s defensive unit was scorched through the air by Tyler Van Dyke, but made crucial stops and big plays especially in the red zone.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

