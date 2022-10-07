Read full article on original website
Broncos: Russell Wilson makes headlines again
The Denver Broncos are dealing with injury problems once again. This season hasn’t started the way they wished, and now the injury bug has made its return to Denver. Of course, we know about receiver Tim Patrick, who tore his ACL in training camp. Now, Javonte Williams, the starting running back, is done for the seasons, too.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Richard Sherman Blasts Russell Wilson, Broncos After Colts Loss
In the wake of their impotent 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on a prime-time stage, the Denver Broncos have become an easy target. Everyone is piling on. Seemingly slave to Murphy's Law, especially when it comes to the injury bug, the Broncos have added their own insult to injury by making bone-headed decisions in critical moments.
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Russell Wilson undergoes procedure on throwing shoulder amid struggles
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is struggling to produce for the Denver Broncos. While he’s not one to make excuses, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue. In fact, he actually flew to LA on Friday to get an injection to help ease discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Via Tom Pelissero:
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Fans Are Demanding Free Prime Video After Amazon’s Disastrous TNF Broadcasts
NFL fans are demanding free Amazon Free Prime Video after a disastrous Thursday Night Football… The post NFL Fans Are Demanding Free Prime Video After Amazon’s Disastrous TNF Broadcasts appeared first on Outsider.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘longshot’ to play in Week 6 vs Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fourth consecutive game on Sunday and the imminent return many expected could
Shannon Sharpe not happy with Broncos QB Russell Wilson
The criticism for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson continues to pour in, justifiably so. After the quarterback threw a pair of bad interceptions against the Indianapolis Colts and missed a wide-open KJ Hamler with the game on the line in Week 5, Wilson has been a hot topic among fans and pundits.
Commanders Big Problem? ‘Quarterback,’ Says Blunt Coach Ron Rivera of Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is not mincing words. Nor, when it comes to identifying the central reason his team is off to a 1-4 start, is Rivera using up many words. What, Rivera was asked on Monday, is the difference between his team and the other four clubs...
Commanders' Ron Rivera: 'No regrets' with Carson Wentz trade
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he had no regrets about trading for quarterback Carson Wentz, adding that now they need to keep building around him. Rivera said the difference between his 1-4 Commanders and the rest of the NFC East teams, who are all 4-1 or...
O’Malley’s Monday Musings
Quarterback Considerations, losing the value of analytics, the Mayer, the MVPs…and future genealogy exams?
Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after blowout loss to 49ers
The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule following Sunday's 37-15 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the franchise announced. Rhule finishes his first NFL head-coaching stint 11-27 over three seasons with the Panthers and leaves Carolina with four years remaining on his long-term contract. Steve Wilks will serve as Carolina's interim coach as the search begins for Rhule's replacement.
Coordinator Report: Goal Line, Emerging Talent, Tempo, Duke Prep
In North Carolina’s win over Miami on Saturday, Phil Longo’s jumped on the Hurricanes early and despite scoring struggles in the second half, controlled the clock just enough to keep Miami’s offense from taking over. Gene Chizik’s defensive unit was scorched through the air by Tyler Van Dyke, but made crucial stops and big plays especially in the red zone.
