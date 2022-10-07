ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Let’s Hike: Jefferson Memorial Forest

 3 days ago

Ever wonder why you feel better after taking time outside? Well, wonder no more because research tells us that spending time out of doors boosts your mood, lowers stress, and improves your concentration. This can include taking a short walk or simply sitting outside and listening to the sounds around you. Add to that a recent study which found that people who spent 2 hours a week in green spaces were more likely to experience good health and feelings of well-being than those who didn’t. So, how can we move from the great indoors to the great outdoors in order to feel more energized?

Here’s one of Louisville’s best fall hikes to get you started on the right path.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgpCM_0iPZR4dR00
Photo by Jefferson Memorial Forest & Natural Areas

Jefferson Memorial Forest Yost Ridge Trail to Mitchell Lake Trail: Located southwest of Louisville, this forest has 6,600 acres of tree-covered paths and scenic trails. This is a 3.4-mile loop trail that’s considered “moderately challenging,” so this one is for those with hiking experience or who would like a good workout under a colorful canopy of changing fall leaves. While hiking, you’ll be rewarded with gorgeous views and a picturesque lakeside stop. Address: 11311 Mitchell Hill Road, Fairdale, KY 40118

By Tonilyn Hornung

P.S. Looking for more Fall hiking spots? Try Cherokee Park or Anchorage Trail.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

