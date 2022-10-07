Read full article on original website
Friday Evening 10-7-22
Federal fisheries managers say they’ve started work on a new management plan for the Cook Inlet salmon fishery, months after a court said their plan to completely close the fishery was unjust; tribes in Alaska are getting more federal funding to fight opioid misuse in their communities — including on the Kenai Peninsula; and Monday is Indigenous People’s Day, and journalists around the state are highlighting language revitalization and other decolonization efforts throughout Alaska.
Monday Morning 10-10-22
