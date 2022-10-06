ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Gators outpaced by Patriots in second half

The game began as a shootout but the Fort Dorchester defense clamped down in the second half as the Patriots claimed a 48-31 home victory over Goose Creek. The teams exchanged shots in the first half Oct. 7 and went into the break tied 24-24. "Goose Creek is a good...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Ten Lowcountry players named to South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester and Summerville each had two players named to the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday. Overall, 10 players from the Lowcountry were named to the squad that will be led by Berkeley head coach Jerry Brown. The Patriots will be represented...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant

Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley High School announces death of Athletic Director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High School announced Monday evening that athletic director Jeff Fipps died earlier in the day after a battle with cancer. It is with heavy heart that we inform the Wildcat Community that our close friend, colleague, and Athletic Director, Jeff Fipps, passed away after a long battle with cancer," the school posted on Facebook. "Coach Fipps was a beloved member of our faculty, a strong advocate for our student-athletes, and a close friend to many. His presence will be sorely missed.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley High School is mourning its athletic director, whom school leaders called a special member of its Wildcat family. In a post on Twitter, the school announced Athletic Director Jeff Fipps died after a courageous battle with cancer. “Coach Fipps was a beloved member of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Rain chances return to the forecast this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal trough will keep clouds, and even a few showers, to our area over the next few days. The weather should be mainly dry this evening and tonight with only a small chance of a shower Tuesday. A better rain chance will develop across the area on Wednesday and Thursday in advance of a cold front that is slated to move through by late Thursday. Behind the front, the rain chance will decrease, the sky will clear out and beautiful weather is expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday!
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston home showings fall for 4 consecutive months

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston home showings slip from May through August along with home sales. Slowing home sales aren't the only...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. schools announce early education expansion plans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to expand options for education starting before kindergarten. The Charleston County School District has hundreds of students waiting for a spot in the district’s early education programs. The district plans to open up extra space in several programs...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County School District proposing new safety measures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The school district’s security and emergency management team laid out the safety measures that parents say are the best options available. In August, school officials laid out 10 security enhancements that included everything from bulletproof doors to metal detectors. All 10 of those options would cost around $60 million. The security team went to community groups to narrow down the options and the price. What they found was that the top two ideas were installing storeroom locks and equipping every school with public radio enhancements known as BDAs.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island

The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston’s Northern Neighbor

Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Serviceman representing Moncks Corner in fine fashion

U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Karl High, from Moncks Corner, South Carolina.(left) training Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Tanner Hall, from Murray, Kentucky on how to conduct tow tractor maintenance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in San Diego, California. Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fall Festival happening Saturday in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek will hold its 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday to celebrate the season. The city will host its annual Fall Festival at the Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center on October 8, featuring vendors, crafts, games, and more. Admission and parking are free. The event begins at […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wgac.com

Best Shrimp And Grits In The World – Most Are in South Carolina

As with any food or specialty dish, there are certain places that just do it better. Whether it’s the best pizza, burgers, Mexican food, or in this case… the best shrimp and grits. Obviously, everyone has different tastes. So your favorite may not be the same as someone else’s. But one website created a list of the best shrimp and grits in the WORLD.
CHARLESTON, SC

