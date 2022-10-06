CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal trough will keep clouds, and even a few showers, to our area over the next few days. The weather should be mainly dry this evening and tonight with only a small chance of a shower Tuesday. A better rain chance will develop across the area on Wednesday and Thursday in advance of a cold front that is slated to move through by late Thursday. Behind the front, the rain chance will decrease, the sky will clear out and beautiful weather is expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

