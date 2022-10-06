Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
10 Lowcountry football players chosen to Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After a two year break due to COVID-19. The annual high school football Shrine Bowl of the Carolina’s will return on Saturday, December 17th at Spartanburg High School. The rosters for the contest were announced this afternoon. Representing the Lowcountry on team South Carolina: Marquez Spells – running back from […]
The Post and Courier
Gators outpaced by Patriots in second half
The game began as a shootout but the Fort Dorchester defense clamped down in the second half as the Patriots claimed a 48-31 home victory over Goose Creek. The teams exchanged shots in the first half Oct. 7 and went into the break tied 24-24. "Goose Creek is a good...
live5news.com
Ten Lowcountry players named to South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester and Summerville each had two players named to the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl on Sunday. Overall, 10 players from the Lowcountry were named to the squad that will be led by Berkeley head coach Jerry Brown. The Patriots will be represented...
The Post and Courier
Home Team BBQ opens 6th SC restaurant in Mount Pleasant
Smoked chicken wings, pulled pork nachos, Gamechangers and daily chef-driven barbecue specials have landed in Mount Pleasant. Home Team BBQ is now open at 3563 Highway 17 in the former home of the Rusty Rudder. The new restaurant joins Home Team BBQ's other locations in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Sullivan's...
abcnews4.com
West Ashley High School announces death of Athletic Director
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — West Ashley High School announced Monday evening that athletic director Jeff Fipps died earlier in the day after a battle with cancer. It is with heavy heart that we inform the Wildcat Community that our close friend, colleague, and Athletic Director, Jeff Fipps, passed away after a long battle with cancer," the school posted on Facebook. "Coach Fipps was a beloved member of our faculty, a strong advocate for our student-athletes, and a close friend to many. His presence will be sorely missed.
live5news.com
West Ashley High athletic director loses cancer fight, school confirms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - West Ashley High School is mourning its athletic director, whom school leaders called a special member of its Wildcat family. In a post on Twitter, the school announced Athletic Director Jeff Fipps died after a courageous battle with cancer. “Coach Fipps was a beloved member of...
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
live5news.com
Rain chances return to the forecast this week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak coastal trough will keep clouds, and even a few showers, to our area over the next few days. The weather should be mainly dry this evening and tonight with only a small chance of a shower Tuesday. A better rain chance will develop across the area on Wednesday and Thursday in advance of a cold front that is slated to move through by late Thursday. Behind the front, the rain chance will decrease, the sky will clear out and beautiful weather is expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday!
The Post and Courier
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
The Post and Courier
Charleston home showings fall for 4 consecutive months
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston home showings slip from May through August along with home sales. Slowing home sales aren't the only...
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. schools announce early education expansion plans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is working to expand options for education starting before kindergarten. The Charleston County School District has hundreds of students waiting for a spot in the district’s early education programs. The district plans to open up extra space in several programs...
live5news.com
Charleston County School District proposing new safety measures
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The school district’s security and emergency management team laid out the safety measures that parents say are the best options available. In August, school officials laid out 10 security enhancements that included everything from bulletproof doors to metal detectors. All 10 of those options would cost around $60 million. The security team went to community groups to narrow down the options and the price. What they found was that the top two ideas were installing storeroom locks and equipping every school with public radio enhancements known as BDAs.
holycitysinner.com
Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island
The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s Northern Neighbor
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
The Post and Courier
Serviceman representing Moncks Corner in fine fashion
U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Karl High, from Moncks Corner, South Carolina.(left) training Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Tanner Hall, from Murray, Kentucky on how to conduct tow tractor maintenance aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in San Diego, California. Nimitz is in port preparing for future operations.
Phys.org
Rare wolves headed to South Carolina from Ohio as fight to prevent extinction ramps up
By next spring, visitors to a South Carolina nature preserve may get a glimpse of one of the world's rarest animals. Brookgreen Gardens expects three red wolves to be shipped from a zoo in Ohio to the Georgetown County nature center as part of an effort to revive the critically imperiled species in South Carolina and other states.
Fall Festival happening Saturday in Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek will hold its 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday to celebrate the season. The city will host its annual Fall Festival at the Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center on October 8, featuring vendors, crafts, games, and more. Admission and parking are free. The event begins at […]
Why are lights out on the Ravenel Bridge?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Lights on the Ravenel Bridge have been out for more than a week, leaving drivers in the dark during their nighttime commutes. According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), a power transformer responsible for powering lights on the bridge suffered damage when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry coast. […]
wgac.com
Best Shrimp And Grits In The World – Most Are in South Carolina
As with any food or specialty dish, there are certain places that just do it better. Whether it’s the best pizza, burgers, Mexican food, or in this case… the best shrimp and grits. Obviously, everyone has different tastes. So your favorite may not be the same as someone else’s. But one website created a list of the best shrimp and grits in the WORLD.
