Why the Rent Is Too Damn High: The Suburbs Aren’t Growing
This article first appeared in New York Focus, an investigative news site on New York politics. Sign up for its newsletter here. New York City builds less housing per capita than almost any major city in the U.S., one reason it boasts the country’s highest rents. Like other cities, it relies on its suburbs to ease the strain on its housing market.
Commander of Downtown Brooklyn Precinct Has Dangerous Driving Record
This fish drives terribly from the head down. A police precinct so notorious for its officers rampant placard abuse and reckless driving that it won Streetsblog’s renowned March (Parking) Madness contest this year is led by a commander with a long rap sheet of his own, including a guilty plea for dangerous driving, a new police database reveals — raising questions about the station house’s well-documented indifference when it comes to enforcing the rules of the road (especially against themselves).
