mercerbears.com
Bears Notch Road Win
Greenville, S.C.—Jada Moorman scored one goal and forced the Furman Palladins to create an own goal in leading the Mercer Bears (7-3-4 overall, 2-1-3 SoCon) to a 2-0 victory over Furman (7-6-1 overall, 2-2-1 SoCon) Sunday afternoon at Furman's Stone Stadium. HOW IT HAPPENED. In the 23rd minute, Moorman...
mercerbears.com
Mercer Ranked 11th in latest AFCA FCS Coaches Poll
MACON, Ga. – Following its 49-6 win over Western Carolina, Mercer received a No. 11 ranking in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 poll. The Bears were previously ranked No. 12 going into the Western Carolina game. The Bears are one of three teams from the SoCon ranked in...
mercerbears.com
Mercer Leads Carolina Cup First Round
Spartanburg, S.C.—With two golfers in the top five, the Mercer men's golf team has the team lead after one round of the Carolina Cup, at the Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, S.C. As a team, the Bears shot a six-under par 282 on the par 72 course, to have a three-shot lead over Central Florida, Lipscomb, and Connecticut in the 14-team field.
mercerbears.com
Mercer-Furman Even Battle Ends Even
Greenville, S.C.—Two teams who appeared closely matched on paper showed they were evenly matched on the field as the Mercer men's soccer team battled to a scoreless tie with Furman Saturday night. HOW IT HAPPENED. Neither team generated much offense in the first half with the Bears (4-3-6 overall,...
mercerbears.com
Mercer Falls to The Citadel
CHARLESTON, SC - Mercer went 0-3 against The Citadel at their second match of the weekend. The teams were evenly matched throughout the sets with both teams having over a hundred attacks with Mercer having one more kill as Mercer (41-40). Paige Wagers lead the teams during this game with 11 kills and second in points (13). The Bears finished the night with a .222 HIT% and 51 digs as a team. The Citadel hitting percentage was .301 with 103 attacks in the match.
mercerbears.com
Women’s Tennis Downs Troy
Statesboro, Ga.,--The Mercer women's tennis team won its second match of the Georgia Southern Shootout on Saturday in as many days, defeating the Troy Trojans, 9-3. Mercer won the doubles competition 3-1, and took the singles play, 6-2. The Bears will face the host Georgia Southern Eagles Sunday at 1:15....
