CHARLESTON, SC - Mercer went 0-3 against The Citadel at their second match of the weekend. The teams were evenly matched throughout the sets with both teams having over a hundred attacks with Mercer having one more kill as Mercer (41-40). Paige Wagers lead the teams during this game with 11 kills and second in points (13). The Bears finished the night with a .222 HIT% and 51 digs as a team. The Citadel hitting percentage was .301 with 103 attacks in the match.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO