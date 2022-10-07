Read full article on original website
WFAA
Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say
CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
Man left with gunshot wound to the leg after drive-by-shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
The man was walking in front of an apartment complex when a random car drove by and opened fire before fleeing the scene, Houston police said.
Good Samaritans save toddler from drowning at apartment pool in southeast Houston, police say
According to police, a nurse leaving to go to work heard the commotion and another resident jumped into the pool to save the child.
WFAA
Security guard accidentally shoots robbery victim outside north Houston nightclub, police say
HOUSTON — A man being robbed at gunpoint was accidentally shot twice by a security guard that was trying to help him, according to Houston police. It happened in the parking lot of a nightclub off the North Freeway near West Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday. We're told...
News Channel 25
Houston police searching for suspect in months-old murder
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a murder suspect and have released a sketch composite of whom they believe committed a fatal shooting. On March 4, 40-year-old Graylon Rucker was shot and killed at 718 Country Place Drive around 7:05 p.m. in Houston. Officials said two Spring Branch police officers were in the area when they heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene.
AMBER ALERT: Police looking for 2 week-old baby
Police officers around the state are looking for a 2-week-old baby they say was kidnapped: Sonni Meilike was last seen in Livingston. north of Houston on Thursday afternoon.
Click2Houston.com
Man, 2 teens in custody after suspected carjacking leads to 20-minute pursuit in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – One man and 2 teens are in custody after they led Houston Police officers on a chase with a stolen vehicle following a suspected carjacking early Saturday. According to HPD Commander J. Dale, the pursuit began at around 1 a.m. in north Harris County after officers received reports of a carjacking.
82-year-old man shot and killed in senior living facility in southeast Houston, police say
The victim's sister said she spoke with him the night before but received a "suspicious" call Saturday morning before he was found dead.
3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say
HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
theeastcountygazette.com
In Southeast Houston, Police Discover a Dead Woman in Car; a Person of Interest Recognized
In southeast Houston, a woman in her 30s was discovered dead in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Houston police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. At around 8:22 p.m., according to Lieutenant J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, police responded to a gunshot in the 5200...
2-week-old Livingston girl located safe after Amber Alert issued
Authorities also said the adult believed to have been with her was also found. It's not yet known if the woman will be charged with anything.
fox26houston.com
Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff
HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
news4sanantonio.com
Two caregivers arrested after assaulting elderly man at Texas nursing home, police say
TEXAS CITY, City – Two caregivers have been arrested after a report was filed that they assaulted an elderly man at a Texas City nursing home. According to the Texas City Police Department, they received a complaint on Sunday, October 2, that an elderly man was being assaulted by two caregivers at the Solidago Health and Rehabilitation nursing home. A report was filed, and investigators were able to obtain two arrest warrants for the caregivers.
Click2Houston.com
Man pushing shopping cart struck, killed by oncoming SUV in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming SUV while crossing the road with a shopping cart in west Harris County late Saturday night, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened on FM 529 and Ridgeberry shortly before 11 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. “He was...
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
Amber Alert issued for 2-week-old Livingston girl reportedly taken by non-custodial mom
Sonni Meilike was last seen wearing a pink shirt and diaper. Authorities said the newborn's alleged abductor is her mother, who should not have custody of the child
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
W. Houston love triangle shooting was 'catastrophic situation that exploded,' activist says
The suspect's representative claims the man panicked when he shot his romantic rival. Now, they say the woman in the middle needs to tell the truth.
