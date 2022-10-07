ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, TX

WFAA

Family members identify woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Houston police searching for suspect in months-old murder

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a murder suspect and have released a sketch composite of whom they believe committed a fatal shooting. On March 4, 40-year-old Graylon Rucker was shot and killed at 718 Country Place Drive around 7:05 p.m. in Houston. Officials said two Spring Branch police officers were in the area when they heard multiple gunshots and responded to the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say

HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two caregivers arrested after assaulting elderly man at Texas nursing home, police say

TEXAS CITY, City – Two caregivers have been arrested after a report was filed that they assaulted an elderly man at a Texas City nursing home. According to the Texas City Police Department, they received a complaint on Sunday, October 2, that an elderly man was being assaulted by two caregivers at the Solidago Health and Rehabilitation nursing home. A report was filed, and investigators were able to obtain two arrest warrants for the caregivers.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Vigil held for 6-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver in SW Houston

HOUSTON – A 6-year-old died last Saturday after a suspected drunk driver ran him over repeatedly in a southwest Houston strip mall parking lot. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at the former deadly crime scene to remember little Darien Lewis with prayers and a balloon release. “He was...
HOUSTON, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX

