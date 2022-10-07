TEXAS CITY, City – Two caregivers have been arrested after a report was filed that they assaulted an elderly man at a Texas City nursing home. According to the Texas City Police Department, they received a complaint on Sunday, October 2, that an elderly man was being assaulted by two caregivers at the Solidago Health and Rehabilitation nursing home. A report was filed, and investigators were able to obtain two arrest warrants for the caregivers.

