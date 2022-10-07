UI Theatre’s first mainstage performance of the season to open with tragic play, ‘The Children’s Hour’

Read full article on original website
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Iowan
Guest Column | The UI should implement one-stop offices
Imagine you are a first-year college student experiencing a crisis very early into your first semester on campus. You seek out help and guidance from a care coordinator from Student Care and Assistance. After meeting with the care coordinator, it is decided that withdrawing from the university is the best option for you, but the next steps sound complicated.
Daily Iowan
DITV: Cheers to Oktoberfest with Local Brews
Iowa City’s Northside Oktoberfest draws in beer lovers and brewery’s from throughout the community. DITV Reporter, Justina Borgman, attended the festival to find out how beer truly affects the event and Iowa City.
Daily Iowan
2022 Fall Gallery Walk in downtown Iowa City promotes local art and business
On a cool autumn Friday evening, people streamed through the retail stores in downtown Iowa City to shop and observe pieces of artwork for the 2022 Fall Gallery Walk on Oct. 7. The event started in the early 1990s, and the gallery walk has become one of Iowa City’s longest-running programs. Three walks take place throughout each year during summer, spring, and fall.
Daily Iowan
New Iowa City Community School District program to bring in paraeducators, train high school students
High school students and adult paraeducators in the Iowa City Community School District are three months into earning teaching credentials in the classroom through a new state program. The Teacher and Paraeducators Registered Apprenticeship started in August and is funded by the American Rescue Plan. The Iowa Workforce Development Agency...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Monday, October 10th, 2022
Reporters Ethan Brander, Johnny Valtman, and Samuel Heyn give you the latest news in and around the University of Iowa. Watch to find out more on Iowa City Oktoberfest, reproductive rights march, and latest in Iowa sports!. NEW LIVE SHOWS EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY @8:30am/ct.
Daily Iowan
UI student serves his country while upholding religious beliefs
When he became a Hawkeye, University of Iowa third-year student Gursharan Virk was unable to wear his turban or keep his beard and wear a U.S. Air Force uniform. Now, Virk is the first Sikh Air Force cadet in U.S. history allowed to wear his religious symbols while in uniform.
Daily Iowan
Students find ways to cope and support families after Hurricane Ian
Following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, University of Iowa students from Florida have been dealing with the aftermath by supporting their families from afar. Hurricane Ian touched down in Florida and the Gulf Coast on Sept. 28, leaving power outages, severe property damage, and injuries and deaths in its wake. The hurricane also affected areas in North and South Carolina and Cuba.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District sees high special education balance deficit, requests additional aid
After reporting a high deficit in the special education balance for the 2021-22 academic year, the Iowa City Community School District is seeking additional aid with approval from the school board. The board of directors approved the request to seek additional growth and aid at the Sept. 27 school board...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Heartlanders notebook | Franchise establishing identity in training camp
The Iowa Heartlanders are establishing their identity for the 2022-23 season in the first week of training camp. Heartlanders head coach Derek Damon said after the second day of camp on Monday the club strives to be the hardest-working team on the ice every night. He said the Heartlanders must be in good shape and skate well if they want to achieve that identity.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Running should not threaten safety
I’ve been an avid runner since the 7th grade. From cross country and track to running half marathons with my dad, I’ve always had a love for this sport. Throughout my experience in the running world, there are differences I’ve noticed between male and female runners — especially the privilege male runners have.
Daily Iowan
Green’s history of politics in Johnson County
Green’s experience with Johnson County politics goes back further than his most recent success in a 2021 special election for county supervisor. From 2018-19, Green served a two-year term as mayor of Lone Tree — the same place he said he visited as kid with a carload of empty gallon milk jugs to take water out of city parks because his family home in Nichols lacked a functioning well.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz stays committed to coaching staff, quarterback
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz won’t be making any changes to his coaching staff this season. With a 9-6 loss to Illinois on Saturday night, Iowa is 3-3 halfway through the season and last in the 131-team FBS with an average of 238.8 yards per game. While fans...
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball captures first Big Ten victory of 2022 season
Iowa volleyball beat Indiana, 3-2, inside Xtream Arena on Saturday to earn its first Big Ten win of the season. Iowa is now 1-5 in Big Ten conference play and 7-10 overall. Iowa was swept at Indiana in its worst offensive showing of the year on Sept. 28. This match, fifth-year senior Amiya Jones said, was the breakthrough the Hawkeyes needed.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Illinois
Illinois snapped its eight-game losing streak against Iowa and defeated them, 9-6, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday. Both teams failed to score touchdowns and their points came from field goals. Iowa scored two field goals and Illinois scored three. Quarterback Spencer Petras completed 18 out of 36...
Daily Iowan
Country Democrat: Jon Green’s path to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors
Green, who is seeking re-election in November after winning a special election last year in June for his Johnson County Board of Supervisor seat, opens up about his personal experiences that shaped his progressive political beliefs. Jerod Ringwald, Photojournalist. “A long way from Lone Tree,” a man calls out from...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fire breaks out in Coralville on Highway 6
First responders arrived to the scene where a fire broke out at 304 2nd St. in Coralville, Iowa, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Two firetrucks, alongside several firefighters, were actively spraying water to put out the fire. According to the Iowa City Police Log, the fire originated on the third floor of the building on the North side.
Daily Iowan
Illinois football snaps eight-game losing streak against Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football’s matchup with Illinois Saturday lived up to its billing. Illinois, a 3.5-point betting favorite, downed Iowa, 9-6. The Fighting Illini snapped their eight-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. Iowa hadn’t lost to Illinois since 2008. The contest’s 15 combined points were all...
Daily Iowan
Green’s re-election run
In November, two seats are open on the board. Four competitors —Republicans Jammie Bradshaw and Phil Hemmingway and fellow Democrat V Fixmer-Oraiz — are vying alongside Green for a spot. According to Green’s campaign website, Green wants to make certain that the $29 million Johnson County received in...
