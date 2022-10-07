UI Theatre’s first mainstage performance of the season to open with tragic play, ‘The Children’s Hour’

The Iowa Heartlanders are establishing their identity for the 2022-23 season in the first week of training camp. Heartlanders head coach Derek Damon said after the second day of camp on Monday the club strives to be the hardest-working team on the ice every night. He said the Heartlanders must be in good shape and skate well if they want to achieve that identity.

