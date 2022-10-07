Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton
SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking the left lane along SB I-75 in Evendale
EVENDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lane along southbound I-75 at Glendale Milford Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Evendale, Monday evening. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on Mears Avenue in Mount Washington. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the Western Hills Viaduct and the Hopple Street exit's by police...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: Two transported to hospital after crash into pole in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A vehicle overturned and hit a pole on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill, Monday morning. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Fairbanks avenues, where a vehicle was found overturned and a utility pole on the ground. Two people were transported to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
WLWT 5
Coroner: 19-year-old woman dies days after crash along I-75 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-75 in Boone County last week. It happened on Oct. 4 around 12:04 a.m. when the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it stopped for an unknown reason just over a hillcrest.
WLWT 5
Hamilton mailman helps police track down suspect in crash and shooting
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two men are dead after a series of bizarre events that began with a crash and ended with one man being shot to death by police. The crash was between two cars on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton. Witnesses said they saw something unusual right away with...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Lane restrictions on the Norwood Lateral due to litter clean up
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that the Norwood Lateral would see lane restrictions due a litter pick up project on Monday and Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, October...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Deblin Drive in Milford. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Neighborhood on edge after homicide suspect shot by police in Fairfield Township
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A neighborhood is on edge after a homicide suspect was fatally shot by police in Fairfield Township. On Saturday night, Steven Chrisman looked out the window and found his street, Tara Brooke Court, crawling with police armed with rifles. He could not believe his eyes.
Comments / 0