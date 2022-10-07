ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' player of the game vs. Broncos: CB Stephon Gilmore

By John Alfieri
 3 days ago
In what seemed like the longest game of football ever played, the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) came away with a gritty win over the Denver Broncos (2-3) in Week 5.

The Colts defense stepped up all night long and leading the effort was former All-Pro cornerback, Stephon Gilmore. He finished the night with one interception and two passes defended, including the game-winner in overtime.

The veteran defender had two amazing stops in the end zone to prevent a pair of Denver scores. One came late in the fourth quarter when Gilmore picked off Russell Wilson to stop the Broncos from sealing the game.

The second huge play came on the last play of the game when he broke up a pass intended for Courtland Sutton that would have won the game.

The leadership and toughness Gilmore brings to this defense showed Thursday night and it’s easy to see that he still has a lot more left in the tank.

We will see if this close win can propel the Colts forward as they continue what has been a frustrating season.

