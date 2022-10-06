ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
MLS
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Is Ben Stokes a shoo-in for England's XI in Australia?

It seems sacrilegious to even question the place of a man who has led England's Test revival, played those innings at Headingley and Lord's in 2019, and is capable of winning games with bat and ball. But Stokes is yet to score a half-century in 29 T20 international innings and...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Gough
Person
Joe Root
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Shan Masood
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Liam Norwell
SkySports

Rory Burns loses England central contract; Jofra Archer retains central deal despite serious injuries

Elsewhere, among Tuesday's confirmed renewals, Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan and Surrey batter Jason Roy have had their central contracts reduced to incremental deals. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have received central contracts for the first time, while Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have received incremental terms for the first time.
SPORTS
SkySports

Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win

Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
SOCCER
SkySports

Wigan 1-3 Cardiff City: Managerless Bluebirds win again

The EFL have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Cardiff's 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win away at Wigan on Saturday will stand - despite one of the goals being too big. Wigan will be asked to explain what happened in order to ensure there is no repeat in future. Goals...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Middlesex
SkySports

Coventry 0-1 Burnley: Nathan Tella seals win for Clarets

Nathan Tella's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City. The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten

Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Women's World Cup

Women's Rugby World Cup: Wales' Keira Bevan snatches dramatic late win against Scotland. Keira Bevan's last-gasp penalty stifled a late Scotland fightback as Wales claimed a dramatic 18-15 victory in their Rugby World Cup opener in Whangarei. First-half tries from Alisha Butchers and Kayleigh Powell, along with Elinor Snowsill's penalty,...
WORLD
SkySports

Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory

On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United

Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
WORLD
SkySports

Euro 2024 qualifying draw: England start away at Italy before hosting Ukraine in March

England will face Italy and Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifying group. Defending champions Italy and England met in the final of Euro 2020 but have now been pitted against each other in their bid to qualify for the tournament in Germany. North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini's side from reaching the World Cup, will also feature in Group C.
SOCCER
SkySports

Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time

Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
SOCCER
SkySports

Monday Tips

The royal silks could be carried to Pattern-race success for the first time in the name of the King when Perfect Alibi lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth. William Haggas' filly has won twice already this season, proving stamina is no issue over a...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy