James Maddison: Newcastle retain interest in signing Leicester playmaker - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Newcastle retain an interest in Leicester playmaker James Maddison and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among others. THE TIMES. Gabriel Martinelli says that he wants to commit to a new long-term contract at Arsenal. Mako Vunipola will need maximum leniency from...
Jos Buttler on not appealing for Matthew Wade out obstructing field - 'We're in Australia a long time'
That was England skipper Jos Buttler's response when asked why he did not attempt to have Matthew Wade dismissed for obstructing the field during Sunday's eight-run victory over Australia in Perth. During a thrilling finale as the home side ultimately failed to chase down England's 208-6 and slipped 1-0 down...
Anton Lienert-Brown: New Zealand recall centre to squad against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England
Lienert-Brown, who has been capped 56 times at international level, missed the All Blacks' recent defence of the Rugby Championship title but has been named by coach Ian Foster in the latest 35-man party. The Chiefs player joins a midfield group that also includes Braydon Ennor and league convert Roger...
T20 World Cup: Is Ben Stokes a shoo-in for England's XI in Australia?
It seems sacrilegious to even question the place of a man who has led England's Test revival, played those innings at Headingley and Lord's in 2019, and is capable of winning games with bat and ball. But Stokes is yet to score a half-century in 29 T20 international innings and...
Rory Burns loses England central contract; Jofra Archer retains central deal despite serious injuries
Elsewhere, among Tuesday's confirmed renewals, Yorkshire batter Dawid Malan and Surrey batter Jason Roy have had their central contracts reduced to incremental deals. Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone have received central contracts for the first time, while Harry Brook, Matthew Potts and Reece Topley have received incremental terms for the first time.
Swansea 2-1 Sunderland: Oliver Cooper and Harry Darling seal Swans win
Swansea made it four Championship wins on the bounce as they held on for a nervy 2-1 win against Sunderland at the Swansea.com Stadium. First-half goals from Ollie Cooper and Harry Darling were enough for Russell Martin's men who cemented their sixth place in the table, despite a 51st-minute strike by Black Cats winger Jack Clarke.
Wigan 1-3 Cardiff City: Managerless Bluebirds win again
The EFL have confirmed to Sky Sports News that Cardiff's 3-1 Sky Bet Championship win away at Wigan on Saturday will stand - despite one of the goals being too big. Wigan will be asked to explain what happened in order to ensure there is no repeat in future. Goals...
England captain Harry Kane will wear OneLove armband at Qatar World Cup even if FIFA prohibits it
Harry Kane will wear a OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, even if it is prohibited by FIFA. The FA announced in September England will wear a rainbow captain's armband during the tournament as part of an anti-discrimination initiative, and in support of the LGBTQ+ community. The governing...
Coventry 0-1 Burnley: Nathan Tella seals win for Clarets
Nathan Tella's fifth goal of the season moved Burnley within two points of the Championship promotion places after a 1-0 win against Coventry City. The Southampton loanee struck in the first half to give the Clarets just their second win in six games, but maintained their record of losing just once this season.
EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United and Norwich both beaten
Sheffield United remain top of the Sky Bet Championship despite losing 3-1 away to Stoke. The Potters, who earned their first win in four games, went in front through Ben Wilmot before Rhian Brewster levelled for Sheffield United. Former Blade Phil Jagielka fired the Potters back in front just before...
England win third Test against Uganda to secure clean sweep in series at Copper Box Arena
The Vitality Roses led 32-22 at half-time before losing the third quarter and needed to reset going into the final set of 15 minutes. Chelsea Pitman's arrival in attack enabled England to settle again and a 19-11 final quarter ensured they ended the home series on a high note. Jess...
Roy Keane dismisses West Brom links after Steve Bruce is sacked
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has distanced himself from the vacant managerial role at West Bromwich Albion, despite admitting he still has an "urge" to get back into coaching. Speculation linking the former Manchester United midfielder with West Brom had surfaced following confirmation of Steve Bruce's departure from The Hawthorns but Keane, speaking on Monday Night Football, said the rumours were "bizarre" and "nonsense".
Women's Rugby World Cup: Wales' Keira Bevan snatches dramatic late win against Scotland. Keira Bevan's last-gasp penalty stifled a late Scotland fightback as Wales claimed a dramatic 18-15 victory in their Rugby World Cup opener in Whangarei. First-half tries from Alisha Butchers and Kayleigh Powell, along with Elinor Snowsill's penalty,...
Birmingham 3-0 Bristol City: Auston Trusty double steers Blues to victory
On-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty scored his first goals in English football as dominant Birmingham brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 at St Andrew's. The 24-year-old American scored at the start and end of the first half before on-loan Wolves defender Dion Sanderson added a late third. Birmingham ended their three-match...
Birmingham: Blues 4 All sponsor Brandon Khela ahead of Raise Your Game Rovers event as Sai Sachdev debuts for Sheffield United
Birmingham City supporters' group Blues 4 All are taking the rare step of sponsoring first-team squad member Brandon Khela. Sikh-Punjabi midfielder Khela penned senior terms at St Andrew's earlier this summer, becoming the first British South Asian ever to sign a professional deal with Birmingham City. Speaking exclusively to Sky...
Euro 2024 qualifying draw: England start away at Italy before hosting Ukraine in March
England will face Italy and Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifying group. Defending champions Italy and England met in the final of Euro 2020 but have now been pitted against each other in their bid to qualify for the tournament in Germany. North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini's side from reaching the World Cup, will also feature in Group C.
Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Nathaniel Atkinson seals comeback in stoppage time
Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hearts fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kilmarnock at a rain-lashed Rugby Park. The Tynecastle side looked in trouble after their former striker Kyle Lafferty capitalised on a rare slip from Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon to add to Chris Stokes' opener for the hosts.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Glory And Fortune goes for more Welsh Champion Hurdle success
After the excellent two-day card at Chepstow, the action moves to Ffos Las as Glory And Fortune bids to land another Welsh Champion Hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3.10 Ffos Las - Glory And Fortune in Champion repeat bid. Glory And Fortune is a consistent operator and looks to...
The royal silks could be carried to Pattern-race success for the first time in the name of the King when Perfect Alibi lines up in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth. William Haggas' filly has won twice already this season, proving stamina is no issue over a...
Dewhurst Stakes: Chaldean and Frankie Dettori lead all the way to take Newmarket Group One
Chaldean made most of the running to win the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket for Andrew Balding and Frankie Dettori. The Juddmonte-owned colt followed in the footsteps of his sire, Frankel, when cruising up the inside rail as the 5-2 joint-favourite. He was pursued all the way by the runner...
