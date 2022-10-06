Note: Mike Kane is an IrishSportsDaily.com customer and Notre Dame fan writing a weekly column about the lighter side of college football. I’m sure many of you remember some of the great Lou Holtz quotes from over the years. Lord knows he had plenty of them, but one of my favorites was: “Men, this game doesn’t have to be close.” I had that feeling last Saturday evening as the Irish rope-a-doped their way out of Las Vegas with a 28-20 win over BYU. ND was clearly the superior team on both sides of the ball but found ways to keep the Cougars in the game much longer than need be. That all being said….

