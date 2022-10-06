Read full article on original website
Jayden Thomas Confident & Ready to Ascend in Notre Dame Offense
The slot fade has been a route Notre Dame has frequently used this year with multiple receivers. Jayden Thomas got his turn on Saturday and responded with the catch of the weekend as he hooked with Drew Pyne for a 30-yard touchdown. The catch was impressive, but the mentality Thomas...
Hit & Hustle | Quick Thoughts on Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne
ISD's Greg Flammang shares a few thoughts on Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne following his performance against BYU. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. ESQ, founded by lawyer turned entrepreneur and ND alum Ge Wang, creates handmade custom clothing for some of Notre Dame’s most famous alumni, including Marcus Freeman. Using the best fabrics from around the world, ESQ curates exclusive suits, sport coats, tuxedos and shirting options for every occasion.
2023 Notre Dame RB Commit Jayden Limar Recaps Vegas Trip & More
It wasn’t a traditional college visit, but Jayden Limar had fun watching Notre Dame beat BYU on Saturday night. “It was great,” the 2023 Irish running back commit said. “I enjoyed it.”. Limar made the trip from Washington to Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series Game...
The Back Corner Fade
Note: Mike Kane is an IrishSportsDaily.com customer and Notre Dame fan writing a weekly column about the lighter side of college football. I’m sure many of you remember some of the great Lou Holtz quotes from over the years. Lord knows he had plenty of them, but one of my favorites was: “Men, this game doesn’t have to be close.” I had that feeling last Saturday evening as the Irish rope-a-doped their way out of Las Vegas with a 28-20 win over BYU. ND was clearly the superior team on both sides of the ball but found ways to keep the Cougars in the game much longer than need be. That all being said….
Notre Dame CB Christian Gray Excited To Return To South Bend
Christian Gray wanted to be in Las Vegas for this past weekend for Notre Dame’s win over BYU in its Shamrock Series Game, but instead the 2023 Irish cornerback commit will be back on campus for the Stanford game. Gray will be joined some fellow St. Louis targets...
Notre Dame vs. Stanford (FOOTBALL, 10-15-2022)
Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday afternoon as the Fighting Irish start to prepare for Saturday's game with Stanford. Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman kicked off Stanford week as he spoke on Monday afternoon. 21 hrs ago by Matt Freeman. Notre Dame has released its...
Notre Dame Commit Tracker
Last week’s showcase game featured a 2023 Notre Dame commit and a potential 2023 Irish quarterback target and it was a shootout. In the end, Maize High School edged Kansas rival Derby High School 52-51. Led by Irish running back commit Dylan Edwards, who finished with 192 total yards...
Post BYU Power Hour. 10-10-22
In this episode we offer our thoughts on the good and bad of Notre Dame's win over BYU. Who played well? What is Notre Dame's next hurdle on offense? What can they do about their poor run defense? Find out our thoughts on these topics and more in this episode of Power Hour.
The Latest | Notre Dame & Taeshaun Lyons
Days before Taeshaun Lyons headed to Notre Dame for an official visit last month, Penn State extended a scholarship offer to the 2023 California wide receiver. Last week, Miami joined the list. Both have been considered serious threats to the Irish in Lyons’ recruitment, but to date, Lyons has...
Notre Dame Looks to Limit Big Plays While Rotating in Young, Talented Defenders
Major defensive lapses hindered Notre Dame's chance at blowout victories in each of its last two games. The Irish defeated North Carolina by 13 points but still gave up three pass plays of 40 yards or more. Each either resulted in a touchdown or led to six Tar Heel points moments later.
