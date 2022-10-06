Read full article on original website
Voice Of The Dead Poem by David Page- aka Harry Riley
And run and walk, and do the things that you all do. Standing in a supermaket during two minutes silence on Armistice day my mind drifted to those endless lines of war graves all over the world and I wondered what the dead would say to us if they could speak with one voice.
Soul And Body Poem by Chan Mongol
I don't pray to God but my soul involuntarily does;. Souls of many don't pray but their bodies pray to invite curse!. Soul is put in a life, in certain process to let life exist;. None can be alive without a soul, a human or a beast!. In the real...
Would You Walk With Me Poem by Carl Roussell
I recently turned 62 and my daughter and nephew are well on their in their own artistic venture - the road less travelled. Yet, somtimes it is nice for some company even if for just one day.
The Fairytale Poem by Sandra Kavanagh Josefsson
We live in a fantasy land. Where everything is dandy and grand. Our imaginations run wild. We have our pretend friends. We play and run in the breeze. We sing, we dance and we dream. And then we grow up. The illusion slowly disappears. Our life is no longer a...
Natural Tears Poem by Satish Verma
The power. Eternal truth was under test. but my book starts burning on its own. The candle starts melting without Agni. Buddha? I suddenly saw the truth of pain.
The Mystic Path Poem by Satish Verma
When planets were dismembering. for selling the bitter love. the Niagra effect of your vital presence. Gradually all the stars are disappearing.
Their Love Shines Brightly Poem by Michael Hopkins
Note: I wrote this poem yesterday in the haiku style of poetry and published it for the first time today, the 8th of October,2022. Help sometimes comes from places unseen by the human eyes.
Spirit Do Hears Poem by Jcson Jenuis
But the thunder striking advice from shango we can not deny,. Has drummed a big sound unto the undying ears of forefathers,. Whiles the fortification of our bodies swims with charms,. For the wars brought us warriors,. And the rains brought us barns,. This is to us, that the spirit...
Luck Poem by Freeyad Ibrahim
And waiting for a blow from its blows. A person inherits nothing but this just inheritance:
A Wish To Be A Butterfly Poem by Rajmoi Phukan
I smell, reminds me of you. Oh my love, if only I were a butterfly.
Gremlin Poem by Ima Ryma
Is where I became known to you. Trying to cause a plane crash score. Do like to take up residence. So as to cause human laments. I've found a home in your smart phone. Soon you'll be in my Twilight Zone.
The Luck Of A Fool's Paradise Poem by Bryan Taplits
And trusts he won't wake up in his bed: Dead. Of the past rows that he had once sowed. They run bold-always finding new fields to be tilled. nor, unlike us, are they are ever, and apparently never, fooled.
Breaking The Law Poem by Rajendran Muthiah
And the earth has pits and mounds. Fruits are sour and sweet. Ugly and beauty are all beings. Black and white live beside. Light and dark follow each. A dynasty's rule wasn't eternal. Poets appeal either to heart. or mind except a few rare. Divide and rule some devils. but...
Second Coming Soon Poem by Ima Ryma
There came upon the Earth, God's son. That human goodness could be done. Through the centuries we did live. Of sin free life the good do yearn. It be darkest just before dawn. Salvation soon shall be upon.
A Stranger's Confession. Poem by Sara Iglesias
Against this perfidious life. I'm not gifted to battle my mind. Of carmine like that pristine carnation in your cheeks. Transparent as the virgin mountain stream. Until the end of the race.
The Worlds That Die With Us Poem by Alone Mordakai
That I know I'll never touch. And we take the balance of our desires with us. Must end, or become a cold and desolate place. But I do hope those worlds are real. Those that I see in my dreams. Slipping though my fingers like the sand and stars. Though...
Implicit Thought Poem by Reza Raza
Life is a wonderful myth- Thousand skulls painted on the pages of the universe to catch the absurd,. Hydrocarbons get diminished off being burned. Gradually desire the new- Illusory life searching new gets crushed on Ghaseti Begum's mortar. Yet the cliff of basic principle remains unchanged. If a miraculous power...
We Are Still Invictus! ! Poem by Khayelihle Bongiswa Gamedze
After all the arrows and spears that has been pointed to us,. We have been immortal, we have been invincible... Together we proved to be- inevitable. We have crossed each and every fire. Enduring with our father 's name,. We have not been singed by any flame... When they ignited...
Make It Real 2 Poem by Edward Kofi Louis
To seal your heart with peace and love. Able to heal the world with the truth. Able to seal your heart with the truth.
Someone Is Hitting A Replica Piñata Of Me Poem by Mark Heathcote
Somewhere, someone is praying to an unknown entity. for guidance and some kind-of good versus evil parity. with a sixth sense; they-too once knew Michelangelo,. lying cumbersome, they were gazing up at the ceiling. of the Sistine Chapel when out of some fiery blue clouds. appeared the devil, and he...
