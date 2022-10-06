ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
poemhunter.com

Voice Of The Dead Poem by David Page- aka Harry Riley

And run and walk, and do the things that you all do. Standing in a supermaket during two minutes silence on Armistice day my mind drifted to those endless lines of war graves all over the world and I wondered what the dead would say to us if they could speak with one voice.
poemhunter.com

Soul And Body Poem by Chan Mongol

I don't pray to God but my soul involuntarily does;. Souls of many don't pray but their bodies pray to invite curse!. Soul is put in a life, in certain process to let life exist;. None can be alive without a soul, a human or a beast!. In the real...
poemhunter.com

The Fairytale Poem by Sandra Kavanagh Josefsson

We live in a fantasy land. Where everything is dandy and grand. Our imaginations run wild. We have our pretend friends. We play and run in the breeze. We sing, we dance and we dream. And then we grow up. The illusion slowly disappears. Our life is no longer a...
poemhunter.com

Spirit Do Hears Poem by Jcson Jenuis

But the thunder striking advice from shango we can not deny,. Has drummed a big sound unto the undying ears of forefathers,. Whiles the fortification of our bodies swims with charms,. For the wars brought us warriors,. And the rains brought us barns,. This is to us, that the spirit...
poemhunter.com

Gremlin Poem by Ima Ryma

Is where I became known to you. Trying to cause a plane crash score. Do like to take up residence. So as to cause human laments. I've found a home in your smart phone. Soon you'll be in my Twilight Zone.
poemhunter.com

Breaking The Law Poem by Rajendran Muthiah

And the earth has pits and mounds. Fruits are sour and sweet. Ugly and beauty are all beings. Black and white live beside. Light and dark follow each. A dynasty's rule wasn't eternal. Poets appeal either to heart. or mind except a few rare. Divide and rule some devils. but...
poemhunter.com

Second Coming Soon Poem by Ima Ryma

There came upon the Earth, God's son. That human goodness could be done. Through the centuries we did live. Of sin free life the good do yearn. It be darkest just before dawn. Salvation soon shall be upon.
poemhunter.com

The Worlds That Die With Us Poem by Alone Mordakai

That I know I'll never touch. And we take the balance of our desires with us. Must end, or become a cold and desolate place. But I do hope those worlds are real. Those that I see in my dreams. Slipping though my fingers like the sand and stars. Though...
poemhunter.com

Implicit Thought Poem by Reza Raza

Life is a wonderful myth- Thousand skulls painted on the pages of the universe to catch the absurd,. Hydrocarbons get diminished off being burned. Gradually desire the new- Illusory life searching new gets crushed on Ghaseti Begum's mortar. Yet the cliff of basic principle remains unchanged. If a miraculous power...
poemhunter.com

We Are Still Invictus! ! Poem by Khayelihle Bongiswa Gamedze

After all the arrows and spears that has been pointed to us,. We have been immortal, we have been invincible... Together we proved to be- inevitable. We have crossed each and every fire. Enduring with our father 's name,. We have not been singed by any flame... When they ignited...
poemhunter.com

Someone Is Hitting A Replica Piñata Of Me Poem by Mark Heathcote

Somewhere, someone is praying to an unknown entity. for guidance and some kind-of good versus evil parity. with a sixth sense; they-too once knew Michelangelo,. lying cumbersome, they were gazing up at the ceiling. of the Sistine Chapel when out of some fiery blue clouds. appeared the devil, and he...
