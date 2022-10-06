Read full article on original website
Related
poemhunter.com
How Is It! Poem by Ramesh T A
With great thoughts, imagination, dreams and desire many try to write poems;. But poetic magicians never with such preparations compose poems;. For them, just a world or a fine line is enough to start with to produce poem;. They are later being called as masters of extempore poems in the...
poemhunter.com
I Am Just A Lover Poem by Mohammad Younus
What's the sense in loving God... ...who has no corporeal body. It is He who inspires me... ...to love him exclusively... ...ignoring every other... ...as he shows up his beauty... ...in my creation and the universe. I am a lover;. Just a lover on my path... ...of love and fighting...
poemhunter.com
Be My Fairy Tale Poem by Mark Heathcote
Come, darling, you're already kismet calling to me. Fates have been kind, but it's bound to turn ugly for us. full of sharks hungry, basking by my side. Come, darling, you're already kismet calling to me. And like a suicidal fool, I'm running to you. Believing everything will be bright...
poemhunter.com
I Watched And Heard Poem by Ima Ryma
I watched them drag him through the town. They whipped him and his flesh did bleed. He was forced to keep his head down. And judged that now he had to die. A heavy wooden cross he bore. I watched him as he stumbled by. I'd heard that he had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
poemhunter.com
Lost In The Middle. Poem by Paul Cornell
It's dark and I am lost but I am not alone. What does this feel like? What should this feel like? Where am I? Life… a labyrinth. Where were the signs? Were their signs? I think I lost track or maybe I forgot to look for the signs. Where...
poemhunter.com
Enlightened Poem by Ima Ryma
Such a long way I had to go. And on my face first raindrops light. Toward my future and not my past. There was no storm I would not face. What I had lost, the grace of love. But as the dawn broke, I came home.
poemhunter.com
Voice Of The Dead Poem by David Page- aka Harry Riley
And run and walk, and do the things that you all do. Standing in a supermaket during two minutes silence on Armistice day my mind drifted to those endless lines of war graves all over the world and I wondered what the dead would say to us if they could speak with one voice.
poemhunter.com
A Secret Devotion Poem by Val Brooklyn Rogers black panther
Sunshine specialty will begin and then it gradually fades into the dusk of the eastern sky. Steady misty breaths of rich and brazen fascination. Goodbye I say I love you the same a burning passion to blame. Love immortal remains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poemhunter.com
Oceans Poem by Adams Dawda
One we will infinitely row. Where we can neither drown nor swim.
poemhunter.com
The Night Is Dark Poem by Linda Marie Van Tassell
The night is dark and docked in my soul. The weight of words is mottled with tears. It's hard to grasp and harder to hold - this surfeit that has haunted my years. Broken knees and unanswered prayers - a lifetime of love comes to its end. Penultimate pulse, a...
poemhunter.com
Natural Tears Poem by Satish Verma
The power. Eternal truth was under test. but my book starts burning on its own. The candle starts melting without Agni. Buddha? I suddenly saw the truth of pain.
poemhunter.com
Words' Worth Poem by Jananie Balaji
On its usual hurried stride. Exclaimed at his message and shook her head. Not coins but notes filled his piggy bank. "What were those words you wrote for me? " She said, " I didn't plead that you were hard hit! " Instead, "It's a beautiful day but I only...
poemhunter.com
Unbroken Chains Poem by monica Bustos
Fear of never being tamed strongholds got me shackled in chains. only place i can go now is insane been over 20 years doing this time locked up in my mind body the holding cell same place where i first fell..at 17 i gave my loyalty my love my tears my soul my blood in exchange he gave me shame heartache addiction and pain only thing he gave our kids was his last name..
poemhunter.com
A Dip From Poetry Into Prose: A Therapeutic Interdiction Of Poem by Bill Grace
The most remarkable therapy I have ever heard of was by Doctor Victor Frankl of Vienna. The story was related in class by Robert C. Leslie of Pacific School of Religion - which is the oldest seminary West of the Mississippi. Bob published 'Jesus and Logotherapy' out of his sabatical experience of studying with this survivor of Hitler's Holocaust, Frankl's family did not. Doctor Leslie has published extensively, his 'Sharing Groups in the Church' broke the publishing sound barrier of its day. In poetry the energy this paper celebrates is captured by Sharon Olds's: 'The Space Heater..'
poemhunter.com
A Wish To Be A Butterfly Poem by Rajmoi Phukan
I smell, reminds me of you. Oh my love, if only I were a butterfly.
poemhunter.com
Forgive Me Mother To Lemuel Poem by Martin Greyford
Never had the chance to say goodbye. And hearing the last whisper of your voice. In the last minutes of your life. If it is possible wake up and see your elder sister. Wake up and hear her your sister's cry. What a shame to me!. You have given up...
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
poemhunter.com
The Fairytale Poem by Sandra Kavanagh Josefsson
We live in a fantasy land. Where everything is dandy and grand. Our imaginations run wild. We have our pretend friends. We play and run in the breeze. We sing, we dance and we dream. And then we grow up. The illusion slowly disappears. Our life is no longer a...
poemhunter.com
Hollower Poem by Ima Ryma
Wars of the world have come and gone. But always there is war somewhere. Just one more war to end all wars. All a matter of power scores. To send the whole world into hell. And it could happen any day. How hollow is humanity?. Enough that soon we'll cease...
Comments / 0