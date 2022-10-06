Read full article on original website
Lost Love. Poem by Paul Cornell
The softness of her lips with which she is blessed. the time with her I don't want to rush. hair black, down her breast it's hung. as we haven't met, she does not know.
I Am Just A Lover Poem by Mohammad Younus
What's the sense in loving God... ...who has no corporeal body. It is He who inspires me... ...to love him exclusively... ...ignoring every other... ...as he shows up his beauty... ...in my creation and the universe. I am a lover;. Just a lover on my path... ...of love and fighting...
Moonlit Murders Poem by Buglet ~
Your teeth bared and your hands outstretched. A silver knife catches in the hazy light that the moon gives. You are so close your arms wrapped around my torso,. your breath fanning over me. Suddenly you are calm,. you are not angry or vengeful. Your face is smooth,. all the...
Someone In The Moonlight Poem by Runa Pradhan
Reach out to you being agile. Shocked and sleep breaked. Unanswered and thought it's a nightmare.
The Fairytale Poem by Sandra Kavanagh Josefsson
We live in a fantasy land. Where everything is dandy and grand. Our imaginations run wild. We have our pretend friends. We play and run in the breeze. We sing, we dance and we dream. And then we grow up. The illusion slowly disappears. Our life is no longer a...
I Do Not Regret Poem by Randy McClave
So, someone else because of me would not get Ill. Because, I don't want to get sick and then be lying 6 feet under. They don't even care if because of them, that we get cancer. I know that because of my belief someone didn't get sick. That is why...
Oceans Poem by Adams Dawda
One we will infinitely row. Where we can neither drown nor swim.
Words' Worth Poem by Jananie Balaji
On its usual hurried stride. Exclaimed at his message and shook her head. Not coins but notes filled his piggy bank. "What were those words you wrote for me? " She said, " I didn't plead that you were hard hit! " Instead, "It's a beautiful day but I only...
Cuter Than Me Poem by Ghost Legend
Oh, she might kill you...(2x) Because I can't overcome it (3x)
The Icicles Poem by Kinsley Lee
Under the eaves, it is lengthening the height, that the General Winter. It grows by the will's communicating with the territory. To bring up the air of spring in the underground, thee. Thou art finishing the life and fading away. That is like the salmons in the Nae-Rin brook. After...
The Last Breath Taken Poem by Boutaina mm
A very sad and lonely human being wrote this poem. — This poem has not been translated into any other language yet.
A Broken Fairy Tale…..🌾❤️🔥 Poem by Stacy Dinmaa
For a moment you convinced me I wasn't Enough….
A Father's Letter To His Daughter Poem by David Page- aka Harry Riley
Little princess you've been born into wealth untold. Where the sun never sets but does not always shine. And you'll sleep well at night, with your world put to right. Others can play, whatever the day, but not so a queen!. No time to relax, you will always be seen!
You Want Me White - English Translation Poem by Ana Vazquez
To call herself my sister. Download image of this poem. Note that when the author says 'you wish me white', she doesn't mean white as in caucasian, she means white as in pure, 'unstained'. READ THIS POEM IN OTHER LANGUAGES.
Examples Of Diving Into An Empty Pool Poem by Bryan Taplits
Or you'll be sweating-doing its effort-twice. But those bell-ringing times can leave one deaf from the chimes. You haven't trod on your future-path yet.
The Desolate Escargot Poem by Aufie Zophy
On a deserted beach, a desolate escargot lay helpless in shallow water. It observed the extravaganza of a dancing crab in a breaking wave. It could see the amazing shades of green on the forest on the shore. It was not moved by the dance, nor by the colors. It...
