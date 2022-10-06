ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
poemhunter.com

Lost Love. Poem by Paul Cornell

The softness of her lips with which she is blessed. the time with her I don't want to rush. hair black, down her breast it's hung. as we haven't met, she does not know.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

I Am Just A Lover Poem by Mohammad Younus

What's the sense in loving God... ...who has no corporeal body. It is He who inspires me... ...to love him exclusively... ...ignoring every other... ...as he shows up his beauty... ...in my creation and the universe. I am a lover;. Just a lover on my path... ...of love and fighting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Haunt Me#Blur#Rushing Back
poemhunter.com

Moonlit Murders Poem by Buglet ~

Your teeth bared and your hands outstretched. A silver knife catches in the hazy light that the moon gives. You are so close your arms wrapped around my torso,. your breath fanning over me. Suddenly you are calm,. you are not angry or vengeful. Your face is smooth,. all the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Fairytale Poem by Sandra Kavanagh Josefsson

We live in a fantasy land. Where everything is dandy and grand. Our imaginations run wild. We have our pretend friends. We play and run in the breeze. We sing, we dance and we dream. And then we grow up. The illusion slowly disappears. Our life is no longer a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

I Do Not Regret Poem by Randy McClave

So, someone else because of me would not get Ill. Because, I don't want to get sick and then be lying 6 feet under. They don't even care if because of them, that we get cancer. I know that because of my belief someone didn't get sick. That is why...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

Words' Worth Poem by Jananie Balaji

On its usual hurried stride. Exclaimed at his message and shook her head. Not coins but notes filled his piggy bank. "What were those words you wrote for me? " She said, " I didn't plead that you were hard hit! " Instead, "It's a beautiful day but I only...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Icicles Poem by Kinsley Lee

Under the eaves, it is lengthening the height, that the General Winter. It grows by the will's communicating with the territory. To bring up the air of spring in the underground, thee. Thou art finishing the life and fading away. That is like the salmons in the Nae-Rin brook. After...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

The Desolate Escargot Poem by Aufie Zophy

On a deserted beach, a desolate escargot lay helpless in shallow water. It observed the extravaganza of a dancing crab in a breaking wave. It could see the amazing shades of green on the forest on the shore. It was not moved by the dance, nor by the colors. It...
THEATER & DANCE

