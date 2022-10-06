Read full article on original website
War Criminals Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen
Is Putin a war criminal if judged by the western criteria. that makes him, along with George Bush and Tony Blair. war criminals; who can forget Falluja, where thousands. of innocent people were killed in their homes in a hail. of bullets, no one thought of saving the civilians. I...
Natural Tears Poem by Satish Verma
The power. Eternal truth was under test. but my book starts burning on its own. The candle starts melting without Agni. Buddha? I suddenly saw the truth of pain.
Voice Of The Dead Poem by David Page- aka Harry Riley
And run and walk, and do the things that you all do. Standing in a supermaket during two minutes silence on Armistice day my mind drifted to those endless lines of war graves all over the world and I wondered what the dead would say to us if they could speak with one voice.
Would You Walk With Me Poem by Carl Roussell
I recently turned 62 and my daughter and nephew are well on their in their own artistic venture - the road less travelled. Yet, somtimes it is nice for some company even if for just one day.
I Plead The Blood Of Jesus Poem by monica Bustos
FOR THOSE THAT DONT KNOW DONT SHOW OR DONT CARE I PLEAD THE BLOOD OFJESUS OVER EVERYONE. EVERYWHERE FOR THE ONES WHO DONT BELIEVE WHO DECIVE OR KNOW HOW FOR THEONES WHO FEAR WHO CRY OUT OR ARE LOST ALONE OR IN A CROWD I PLEAD THE BLOOD OF JESUS OVER ALL COUNTRIES ALL TOWNS.
Part Of The Kerch-Bridge Is Destroyed Poem by Gert Strydom
Simultaneously for all (Ukrainians) it will be the day of last judgement" Dmitry Medvedev: 'Let's imagine that Russia is forced to use the most fearsome weapon against the Ukrainian regime which has committed a large scale act of aggression that is dangerous for the very existence of our state. I have to remind you again, for those deaf ears who only hear themselves; Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary. We will only do so in predetermined cases. I believe that NATO will not directly interfere in the conflict, even in this scenario. The demagogues across the ocean (Americans) and in Europe are not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse.'
Music Of Peace Poem by Mohammad Younus
The more I listen to it... ‘Cause the deeper I get in... Even if I try to be deaf... ...the naturally coming music... ...which was played to Adam by God... Wherever I go, I feel it sounding... in and out of me - perpetually;. It is this music which makes...
A Dip From Poetry Into Prose: A Therapeutic Interdiction Of Poem by Bill Grace
The most remarkable therapy I have ever heard of was by Doctor Victor Frankl of Vienna. The story was related in class by Robert C. Leslie of Pacific School of Religion - which is the oldest seminary West of the Mississippi. Bob published 'Jesus and Logotherapy' out of his sabatical experience of studying with this survivor of Hitler's Holocaust, Frankl's family did not. Doctor Leslie has published extensively, his 'Sharing Groups in the Church' broke the publishing sound barrier of its day. In poetry the energy this paper celebrates is captured by Sharon Olds's: 'The Space Heater..'
Make It Real 2 Poem by Edward Kofi Louis
To seal your heart with peace and love. Able to heal the world with the truth. Able to seal your heart with the truth.
Deep Poem by Chan Mongol
They are selfish and fight to grab the top cream. Fact is, dreams in the sleep are not illusions but real;. In order to dream, no schedule and nothing is official!. Who can judge what is the real and what is the illusion?. I disregard all mortal Judges who got...
We Are Still Invictus! ! Poem by Khayelihle Bongiswa Gamedze
After all the arrows and spears that has been pointed to us,. We have been immortal, we have been invincible... Together we proved to be- inevitable. We have crossed each and every fire. Enduring with our father 's name,. We have not been singed by any flame... When they ignited...
Who Is The Third World Now Poem by Chan Mongol
They got donations as the subsidiary. By using USA, they earned dollars. They cashed huge from America. Stained history with Nazi occurrence. Germans revamped and used soft tones. They worked on Muscle preparation;. Copied USA to make EU, Europe Union!. And US Intelligence let them go;. To hurt dollars, NAZIS...
Death Poem by Klaren Madaka
Sometimes I wonder who gave birth to you..... Last time you were in our neighbors house and like always you brought pain with you. Suffering is your middle name, chaos and pain are your nicknames. My father befriended you and now look where his friendship has landed him. You are...
A Moment in History Poem by Floy Dy Ra Aka Floyd Floydson
Because we are all heroes to our neighbors.
The Message. Poem by Michael Cochrane
He came to us and said love thy neighbor. Love God with all your heart and mind. Give to the poor, help the sick, give love to others that are lonely and forgotten by society. Today the message clearly speaks to us, if we listen and act, as the apostles did over two thousand years ago. Change your hearts walk the right path to make your way home to your eternal life with Jesus Christ. Michael Cochrane © 2022.
