War Criminals Poem by Jan Oskar Hansen

Is Putin a war criminal if judged by the western criteria. that makes him, along with George Bush and Tony Blair. war criminals; who can forget Falluja, where thousands. of innocent people were killed in their homes in a hail. of bullets, no one thought of saving the civilians. I...
Voice Of The Dead Poem by David Page- aka Harry Riley

And run and walk, and do the things that you all do. Standing in a supermaket during two minutes silence on Armistice day my mind drifted to those endless lines of war graves all over the world and I wondered what the dead would say to us if they could speak with one voice.
I Plead The Blood Of Jesus Poem by monica Bustos

FOR THOSE THAT DONT KNOW DONT SHOW OR DONT CARE I PLEAD THE BLOOD OFJESUS OVER EVERYONE. EVERYWHERE FOR THE ONES WHO DONT BELIEVE WHO DECIVE OR KNOW HOW FOR THEONES WHO FEAR WHO CRY OUT OR ARE LOST ALONE OR IN A CROWD I PLEAD THE BLOOD OF JESUS OVER ALL COUNTRIES ALL TOWNS.
Part Of The Kerch-Bridge Is Destroyed Poem by Gert Strydom

Simultaneously for all (Ukrainians) it will be the day of last judgement" Dmitry Medvedev: 'Let's imagine that Russia is forced to use the most fearsome weapon against the Ukrainian regime which has committed a large scale act of aggression that is dangerous for the very existence of our state. I have to remind you again, for those deaf ears who only hear themselves; Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary. We will only do so in predetermined cases. I believe that NATO will not directly interfere in the conflict, even in this scenario. The demagogues across the ocean (Americans) and in Europe are not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse.'
Music Of Peace Poem by Mohammad Younus

The more I listen to it... ‘Cause the deeper I get in... Even if I try to be deaf... ...the naturally coming music... ...which was played to Adam by God... Wherever I go, I feel it sounding... in and out of me - perpetually;. It is this music which makes...
A Dip From Poetry Into Prose: A Therapeutic Interdiction Of Poem by Bill Grace

The most remarkable therapy I have ever heard of was by Doctor Victor Frankl of Vienna. The story was related in class by Robert C. Leslie of Pacific School of Religion - which is the oldest seminary West of the Mississippi. Bob published 'Jesus and Logotherapy' out of his sabatical experience of studying with this survivor of Hitler's Holocaust, Frankl's family did not. Doctor Leslie has published extensively, his 'Sharing Groups in the Church' broke the publishing sound barrier of its day. In poetry the energy this paper celebrates is captured by Sharon Olds's: 'The Space Heater..'
Deep Poem by Chan Mongol

They are selfish and fight to grab the top cream. Fact is, dreams in the sleep are not illusions but real;. In order to dream, no schedule and nothing is official!. Who can judge what is the real and what is the illusion?. I disregard all mortal Judges who got...
We Are Still Invictus! ! Poem by Khayelihle Bongiswa Gamedze

After all the arrows and spears that has been pointed to us,. We have been immortal, we have been invincible... Together we proved to be- inevitable. We have crossed each and every fire. Enduring with our father 's name,. We have not been singed by any flame... When they ignited...
Who Is The Third World Now Poem by Chan Mongol

They got donations as the subsidiary. By using USA, they earned dollars. They cashed huge from America. Stained history with Nazi occurrence. Germans revamped and used soft tones. They worked on Muscle preparation;. Copied USA to make EU, Europe Union!. And US Intelligence let them go;. To hurt dollars, NAZIS...
Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told

A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Israel says 'historic' sea border deal struck with Lebanon

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached an “historic agreement” with neighboring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations. It’s a rare agreement between two countries that are bitter enemies. But the deal still faces some obstacles, including some expected legal challenges in Israel. There was no immediate confirmation by Lebanon that a deal had been reached. At stake are rights over exploiting undersea natural gas reserves in areas of the eastern Mediterranean that the two countries — which do not have diplomatic relations — claim. Premier Yair Lapid called the deal an “historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border.”
Death Poem by Klaren Madaka

Sometimes I wonder who gave birth to you..... Last time you were in our neighbors house and like always you brought pain with you. Suffering is your middle name, chaos and pain are your nicknames. My father befriended you and now look where his friendship has landed him. You are...
The Message. Poem by Michael Cochrane

He came to us and said love thy neighbor. Love God with all your heart and mind. Give to the poor, help the sick, give love to others that are lonely and forgotten by society. Today the message clearly speaks to us, if we listen and act, as the apostles did over two thousand years ago. Change your hearts walk the right path to make your way home to your eternal life with Jesus Christ. Michael Cochrane © 2022.
