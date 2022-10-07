Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Minnesota TimberwolvesAdrian HolmanMinneapolis, MN
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Watch: Video shows Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole during altercation
An explosive video published by TMZ Sports on Friday morning shows the shocking altercation between Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Wednesday’s team practice.
Yardbarker
Stephen Jackson on Draymond Green punch: 'You never hit the little homies like that'
Stephen Jackson was the emotional leader of the "We Believe" Golden State Warriors, spending parts of four seasons with the team from 2007-2009. Like Draymond Green, he was a fiery player who regularly appeared among the league leaders in technical fouls. But in punching teammate Jordan Poole, "Stack Jack" says that Green crossed a line.
NBA Players React to Video of Draymond Punching Jordan Poole
Individuals around the league were stunned to see the clip of the scuffle between Warriors players leak on Friday.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
Chris Childs on Draymond Green video: 'Good thing footage never got out of our Knicks practices'
Chris Childs says the video of Draymond Green’s punch on Jordan Poole was “nothing,” and is glad there was no video from practices during his Knicks days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Roasted After Horrible Offensive Performance
Ben Simmons is struggling in Brooklyn. Ben Simmons was supposed to be a huge pick-up for the Brooklyn Nets. After all, he is one of the best defensive players in the league, and when he’s playing confidently, he can do big numbers on offense. After taking some time off to get his head right, Simmons is back on the floor in the preseason, and so far, he has been bad.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Kenyon Martin admits he once told Alonzo Mourning to worry about his ‘motherf—–g kidney’ during practice altercation
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole became the talk of the NBA world after it was reported that Green punched Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week. While it seems like teammates sometimes go at it during practice, this altercation went a little too far. In light of...
Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors
It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Philadelphia 76ers Add Former Golden State Warriors Guard
The Sixers are bringing a new guard to town.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Report: Shocking Price TMZ Paid for Draymond Green Punching Poole Video Revealed
The price number is much lower than you would expect.
Los Angeles Lakers Announce Official Decision On Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made an official decision on GM Rob Pelinka this Saturday afternoon. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers are extending Rob Pelinka, the team's vice president of basketball operations, through 2026. A stunning decision out in Lakers Land considering the criticism Pelinka has garnered...
‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List
Yes, maybe it’s time to disconnect OBJ from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.
76ers Reportedly Signing Former Bulls And Lakers Player
On Saturday, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports the Philadelphia 76ers are signing Mac McClung. He was recently waived by the Golden State Warriors, and played in two NBA games last season for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."
LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
TMZ.com
Sonny Vaccaro Says Victor Wembanyama Could Get Unprecedented 'Blank Check' Shoe Deal
Sonny Vaccaro -- the man who famously helped Nike sign Michael Jordan back in the day -- says if he were still in the shoe brand industry ... he could see Victor Wembanyama getting an unprecedented sneaker deal that could include "a blank check." Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center from France,...
NBC Sports
Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch
SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
Lakers News: NBA Expert's Proposed Draymond Green-To-Lakers Deal
Make it happen, Pelinka.
