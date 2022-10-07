ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Roasted After Horrible Offensive Performance

Ben Simmons is struggling in Brooklyn. Ben Simmons was supposed to be a huge pick-up for the Brooklyn Nets. After all, he is one of the best defensive players in the league, and when he’s playing confidently, he can do big numbers on offense. After taking some time off to get his head right, Simmons is back on the floor in the preseason, and so far, he has been bad.
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Announce Official Decision On Rob Pelinka

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made an official decision on GM Rob Pelinka this Saturday afternoon. Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers are extending Rob Pelinka, the team's vice president of basketball operations, through 2026. A stunning decision out in Lakers Land considering the criticism Pelinka has garnered...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."

LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
NBC Sports

Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch

SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
