California inmates, corrections officer save woman stabbed on walking trail

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A cleaning crew of California inmates and a corrections officer came to the rescue of a woman who was stabbed while she was walking on a hiking trail, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, on the Alamo Creek bicycle trail in Vacaville, KTVU reported.

A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer and cleanup crew witnessed the attack and stepped in, taking down the suspect, who was later identified as Damarco Ross Parker, 18, of Vacaville, according to the television station.

“This is very unsettling because this was a completely unprovoked attack,” Vacaville Police Department Cpl. Nichole King told KTVU.

Police called to the scene administered aid to the 33-year-old woman, who was then taken to an area hospital, according to The Vacaville Reporter. She is in stable condition.

“For someone being attacked on the walk is actually very, very rare,” Vacaville resident Joe Baptista told KOVR-TV. He regularly rides the Alamo Creek Bike Trail.

Parker was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated mayhem, according to The Reporter. He is being held without bail and will be arraigned on Dec. 5 in Solano County Superior Court.

“We have to tip our hats off to the inmates and CDCR officer who are extremely brave, (and) courageous,” King said in a statement. “If they would have not intervened, then this would’ve been a totally different case.”

