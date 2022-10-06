Dawsongroup, a rental company in the UK that specialises in long-term vehicles and equipment rental, has invested in six of JCB’s pothole fixing machines. The company, which provides a variety of self-drive units to the municipal and industrial sectors, added the new units to its fleet meet a rising demand from local authorities, which are trying to catch up on a reported nine years of road repairs with an estimated cost of £12.64 billion (€14.4 billion).

