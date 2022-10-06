Read full article on original website
Collé grows semi-low loader fleet
Sunbelt gives away...
Haulotte Germany celebrates 25 years
Haulotte GmbH has celebrated its 25th anniversary with an event for employees and their families. The event to mark the German subsidiary’s landmark year took place in September at its headquarters in Eschbach. The party was organised by two employees, Andreas Deiser and Marco Schröter. Thomas Wegeler, general manager...
Bauma talk looks at impact of policy on emissions
“The role of policy: an overview of the ambitious carbon-neutral goals to 2030 and 2050” will be the keynote speech for an event organised by ERA and CECE, the Committee for European Construction Equipment, during Bauma. The talk will be given by Mrs Katharina Knapton-Vierlich, Head of Unit for...
New online equipment buying site launched
A new online platform that connects equipment buyers and vendors has launched. Equiphunter.com is a custom-built online platform that provides construction equipment buyers with a one-stop request for quote (RFQ) solution aimed at saving time and money. The free website enables buyers to submit their new and used equipment needs via a simple online form and receive customized quotes from registered vendors. Buyers can view and compare the quotes in their dedicated dashboard and contact their chosen vendor to complete the sale.
MCS Rental Software on show at Bauma
Rental software supplier MCS Software is to exhibit at Bauma for the first time later this month; MCS Software Managing Director Guy van der Knaap confirmed via a media statement that the company will be using its presence at the show to showcase recently introduced features. These include its new...
‘The Way to Zero Emissions’: speakers announced!
ERA and CECE, the Committee for European Construction Equipment, are pleased to invite you to an event organised within the bauma Forum, taking place from 10.00 to 12.00 am CET on 28 October 2022, dedicated to ‘The way to Zero Emission’. The event will start with a keynote...
Dawsongroup adds six JCB Pothole Pros
Dawsongroup, a rental company in the UK that specialises in long-term vehicles and equipment rental, has invested in six of JCB’s pothole fixing machines. The company, which provides a variety of self-drive units to the municipal and industrial sectors, added the new units to its fleet meet a rising demand from local authorities, which are trying to catch up on a reported nine years of road repairs with an estimated cost of £12.64 billion (€14.4 billion).
Interview: ERA president Stéphane Hénon on the future of rental
Following his election in June, Belinda Smart spoke to the European Rental Association’s incoming President, Stéphane Hénon, Managing Director of Loxam, about the organisation’s way forward in a changed economic environment. In taking up his three-year term as President of the ERA - replacing Pierre Boels,...
