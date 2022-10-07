Read full article on original website
Haaland nets 20th goal of season as City beats Southampton
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal in just 13 games this season as Manchester City routed Southampton 4-0 to lead the English Premier League on Saturday. Haaland extended his scoring streak to 10 straight games in all competitions by netting the fourth goal in the...
Antony’s Game In Numbers Manchester United 2-1 Everton
Antony had another great game on Sunday night, breaking a Manchester United record in the process.
Manchester City 4-0 Southampton, Chelsea 3-0 Wolves and more: football clockwatch – as it happened
Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal of the season, Bournemouth came from behind to beat Leicester and Newcastle routed Brentford
Erik ten Hag: Man United must learn to play 'nasty'
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his squad they must learn how to "play nasty" if they are going to be successful this season. The Dutch coach accused his players of being too passive during the 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City and was also forced to defend their performance against Cypriot minnows Omonia Nicosia on Thursday as they were forced to come from behind to claim a narrow 3-2 win.
USWNT defeated by England in front of record Wembley crowd under shadow of Yates report
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) was defeated 2-1 by England at Wembley in an international friendly that spotlighted both the increasing popularity of women's football and its failures.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal sends Manchester United past Everton
It was disrespectful to bring Cristiano Ronaldo on against Manchester City, Erik ten Hag had controversially argued. When level against Everton, when Anthony Martial limped off, the Dutchman deemed it acceptable to introduce the demoted great. It soon look inspired. As he has done time and again in a career that has defied credibility, Ronaldo brought up a milestone. A 700th goal for his clubs ended Everton’s six-game unbeaten run.If it was an eloquent response from Ronaldo, after Ten Hag said this week that he was “pissed off” he was on the bench, and he looked altogether more fulfilled...
Eberechi Eze's late strike earns Crystal Palace victory over Leeds
Eberechi Eze's fine late winner earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 comeback victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. The visitors raced into an early lead through Pascal Struijk, reacting first after Brenden Aaronson's stunning run and shot had come out off the post. - Stream on ESPN+:...
Saturday's gossip: Bellingham, Ronaldo, Aubameyang, Maddison, Messi, Lozano, Griezmann
Real Madrid are set to tempt Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, to sign for them by suggesting the chance may never come around again. (Telegraph subscription required) Liverpool are monitoring a host of Galatasaray players including French defender Sacha Boey, 22, Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23, and...
Analysis: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
Liverpool suffered another miserable experience at Arsenal, as their struggles this season continue. They can rightly point at a rather soft penalty - awarded for Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus - as the decisive moment, as well as a Gabriel handball in the first half that was ignored by the officials.
Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Team News
Chelsea host Wolves tomorrow at 3pm in the Premier League, and will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league under Graham Potter. Chelsea were victorious last time out due to a Conor Gallagher last minute winner against Crystal Palace. The Blue's host a Wolves...
Everton vs Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United travel to Everton tonight in the Premier League. You can find the confirmed lineups and team news below.
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Southampton
Manchester City host Southampton in Premier League action and our contributors have their ideas on how the match will play out. We start off as always with our very own Manc Pete. It should be noted that Pete nailed the scoreline against Copenhagen with a shout of City 5-0 FCC.
Everton vs Manchester United: Predicted Line-Up | Will DCL Finally Return?
There’s a feel-good factor around Everton Football Club at the moment. And having supported the club since 1996, that makes me nervous. Why? Because it’s Everton Football Club. But maybe this time it’s different? Maybe this time we’re actually going somewhere. Maybe this time…. So how...
Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Liverpool will hope to dent Arsenal’s burgeoning title hopes as they travel to the Emirates Stadium.Seven wins from eight games leaves Mikel Arteta’s talented side top of the Premier League, with confidence further boosted by a convincing derby day win against Tottenham.Things are rather more muddled at Liverpool who are still battling for fluency after the opening weeks of the season and already appear all-but-out of the title picture.Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!Both clubs achieved wins in continental competition between league games and will be keen for more success as a busy period of football continues. Here’s everything you need...
Everton vs Manchester United Where To Watch, TV Channels And Live Stream
Manchester United travel to Everton tonight in the Premier League, here you can find where to watch the game.
Rumour Mongering: Reds To Offer Joe Gomez And Cash For Lazio Midfielder
With Liverpool in need of at least one midfield signing in the next set of transfer windows and the Jude Bellingham sweepstakes heating up, the football rumour mill is looking for alternative options for the Reds. The latest of those options is Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić. According to Italian outlet CMW, Liverpool are ready to battle it out with Juventus, Manchester United, and Chelsea for the Serbian’s signature.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool prediction, odds: English Premier League picks, best bets for Oct. 9, 2022
Arsenal seek another huge victory when they host Liverpool in an English Premier League match on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners (7-0-1) passed a big test in a North London derby last Saturday, knocking off Tottenham 3-1 to remain atop the Premier League table. Liverpool (2-4-1) played to a 3-3 draw with Brighton the same day, and while the Reds have been struggling, they still present a big test for Arsenal. Liverpool were the league runner-up to Manchester City last season, and while they are ninth early in this season, Jurgen Klopp's team hasn't changed dramatically. Both teams come off victories in European competition midweek, with Liverpool easing past Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Gunners beat Bodo/Glimt 3-0 using a mostly reserve lineup in the Europa League on Thursday.
Twitter Reacts: Half Time, Arsenal vs Liverpool
We take a look at how Twitter reacted to that first half in the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool
Chelsea poised to appoint Christopher Vivell as technical director
Chelsea are expected to appoint Christopher Vivell as their technical director after the German was sacked by RB Leipzig
Rugby World Cup: Favourites England cannot keep track of records broken
Such is England's intense focus on the game in front of them, they did not even know they had broken yet more records in their World Cup opener. "We'll take that," said head coach Simon Middleton when informed it was the most points and tries scored by England in a World Cup match.
