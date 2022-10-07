Arsenal seek another huge victory when they host Liverpool in an English Premier League match on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners (7-0-1) passed a big test in a North London derby last Saturday, knocking off Tottenham 3-1 to remain atop the Premier League table. Liverpool (2-4-1) played to a 3-3 draw with Brighton the same day, and while the Reds have been struggling, they still present a big test for Arsenal. Liverpool were the league runner-up to Manchester City last season, and while they are ninth early in this season, Jurgen Klopp's team hasn't changed dramatically. Both teams come off victories in European competition midweek, with Liverpool easing past Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Gunners beat Bodo/Glimt 3-0 using a mostly reserve lineup in the Europa League on Thursday.

