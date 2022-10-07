Read full article on original website
Related
prestigeonline.com
Bottoms up: New bars and bar menus in October 2022
From Scandinavian bridges to horses, these six new bars and bar menus for October are redefining what cocktails aspire to be in Singapore. In new bars, the 1-Group people have opened 1-Altitude Coast, a concept mirroring the former 1-Altitude but set on Sentosa. Ex-Fung Kee Hot Dogs founder has returned to his roots for Hemlig, a Scandinavian restaurant and bar that serves cocktails named after the region’s bridges, and Farrer Horse takes inspiration from Farrer Road’s equestrian past for similarly-themed drinks.
EXCLUSIVE: Twisting Tradition, New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week 2023
Throughout New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, running Tuesday through Friday, more than 35 global designers and members of The Bridal Council will debut new collections in-person in New York City and on the digital showroom platform The Bridal Council x Pullquest, while additional emerging and established designers including the likes of Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Pronovias Atelier, Scorcesa, Monique Lhuillier, Lela Rose, Meruert Tolegen, David’s Bridal, Andrew Kwon and more will present their new spring and fall 2023 lines on The CFDA’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week calendar, created in collaboration with The Bridal Council. As seen in WWD’s exclusive collections...
Splurge or Purge? Bridal Companies Adjust to a Changing Market
Replace the flower girl with a labradoodle. Slash the guest list by 100. Book the venue for a weekday. Roll in food trucks in lieu of a multicourse sit-down meal. Ditch the designer heels for customized Converses or well-worn cowboy boots. These are just some of the wedding day cost-cutters that brides-to-be are making, according to Kelly Cook, chief marketing officer and IT officer at David’s Bridal, which has 300 stores in North America and the U.K. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreGiambattista Valli Bridal Spring 2022 The major change underfoot is...
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain Fronts Gucci’s New Watch Campaign
MILAN — After Idris Elba, it’s now Jessica Chastain’s turn to front Gucci’s new campaign for the brand’s 25H watch. With this agreement, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is further developing the relationship with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele. In June, Chastain posed for the brand’s third Hortus Deliciarum jewelry collection, or Garden of Delights in Latin. Chastain wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last March, where she received the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among other red carpet sightings, and she attended the brand’s spring 2023 show in Milan last month. More from WWDGucci Hosts Second Annual...
IN THIS ARTICLE
prestigeonline.com
Countdown to Christmas 2022 with these Lavish Advent Calendars
Countdown to Christmas 2022 with these Lavish Advent Calendars. Oh, what’s that? A cinnamon-dusted breeze in the air? As we’re turning the bend into 2022’s holiday season, what better way to count down to Christmas than with cardboard boxes upon cardboard boxes full of treats? Welcome to this season’s most luxurious advent calendars – we’re all about micro-dosing on pleasure here.
Comments / 0