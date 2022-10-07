Read full article on original website
Related
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primary
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - A Democratic political consultant was convicted today for a failed scheme to affect the outcome of a Katy area Democratic primary race for Texas State Representative.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured below. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and p…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/mctxsheriff-attempting-to-identify-diesel-fuel-theft-suspect/
The Daily South
How To Spend A Weekend in Brenham, Texas
Midway between Austin and Houston, you'll find Brenham, Texas, a small town in Washington County where past meets present in a quaint yet thriving setting. Brenham's downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is full of picturesque buildings that date to the 1860s. And the town is home to arguably the best ice cream in the country, Blue Bell Creameries. Stroll the historic streets for a bit of shopping and entertainment, or head out to nearby Chappell Hill historic charm and some time outdoors. Here are our favorite ways to explore Brenham, Texas.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student arrested after vandalism at Bush Library
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why the site was targeted. Kobe Hunter Mcadoo,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cypress woman arrested after foster child made report of assault to guidance counselor, records show
Before deputies arrested the foster mom, officials examined the boy's injuries and saw a video of the alleged incident, Pct. 5 deputies said.
Texas A&M student facing charges after defacing part of the George Bush Presidential Library Complex
The 20-year-old was "extremely intoxicated" when he allegedly tried to break a window and set fire to the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff investigates Hit-and-Run Crash in The Woodlands
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022 where the father of the victim is reporting his actions to investigate the incident to local media outlets. We would like to share the following to help our community better understand this situation.
1 woman, 2 men shot in crossfire after off-campus party in Prairie View, police say
Witnesses told police a shooting broke out between two cars in front of the Pine Island Apartments as crowds were leaving from the off-campus party.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
Beto O'Rourke shows up for endorsement from The Chicks at Houston show
The celebrity endorsements for Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke just keep piling up. During their concert Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, The Chicks, née Dixie Chicks, encouraged their fans to vote to make O'Rourke the next governor of the Lone Star State for the sake of women's rights.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for alleged ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fort Bend County, neighbors report
BOOTH, Texas – Residents of a recently constructed subdivision south of Rosenberg expressed concern Friday following multiple cases of a man caught on surveillance cameras peeking into homes, climbing into yards, and leaving many neighbors worried for their safety. “At this point, we’re frustrated because we don’t know what...
fox26houston.com
3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him
HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Katy resident plans to travel after winning a whopping $19 million from Lotto Texas Jackpot
What would you do if you won the lottery? One lucky Katy resident won a whopping $19 million Lotto Texas Jackpot gets to live that dream!
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at about 6:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Gosling Road and Shadowbend Place in The Woodlands, Texas. Deputies arrived and learned the suspect vehicle, a white Jeep Wrangler, left the scene after the crash. The victim of the crash was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Click2Houston.com
Gun found inside backpack in bathroom stall at Cy-Fair ISD high school; Person detained, officials say
CYPRESS, Texas – School officials from the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released a statement to parents on Friday about an incident involving a gun found on campus Wednesday. According to Cypress Park High School’s principal, there was a firearm found inside a bathroom in an empty, locked stall on...
kwhi.com
26 ANIMALS RESCUED FROM WASHINGTON CO. PROPERTY
Animal rescue workers on Wednesday removed 26 animals from a property in Washington County. The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation Team worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to rescue 17 equine, including three donkeys, as well as nine felines from a property located off Old Navasota Road. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 businesses coming soon to Conroe, Montgomery
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Interested in learning which Conroe and Montgomery businesses are scheduled to open soon? Check out several that are in...
kwhi.com
HUMBLE WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
A Humble woman was arrested late Tuesday night by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officer Eric Crosby, initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Prairie Lea Street. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive as THC, along with drug paraphernalia. Lenzy Rene Walker, 31 of Humble, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KWTX
Houston man sentenced in execution-style killings during home invasion robbery in Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - A jury found Frankie Bell, Jr. guilty of capital murder on September 29, 2022 and the verdict resulted in an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole, the district attorney’s office announced on Monday. On October 3, 2017, multiple armed men wearing masks...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?
TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
Comments / 1