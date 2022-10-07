ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

German consulate in Kyiv hit by Russian missile strike

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.Separately at the same government briefing, the defence ministry said Germany expected to deliver an air defence system to Ukraine very soon and deliver three more next year.Berlin will deliver the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine within days, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday.“The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and the many other cities show how important it...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

North Korean Nuke Drills Simulated Strikes on U.S. and South Korean Targets, State Media Says

North Korea’s recent missile launches were “tactical nuclear” drills simulating attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets, Pyongyang’s official news agency said Monday. The seven launches since late September were personally overseen by Kim Jong Un, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) added, and were ordered as a direct response to joint military exercises conducted by South Korea, the U.S., and Japan. “The units of the Korean People’s Army for the operation of tactical nukes staged military drills from September 25 to October 9 in order to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability of the country, which comes to be a severe warning to the enemies,” KCNA said. The agency said Kim had directed all of the tests “on the spot” and published photos of him watching the launches.Read it at The Times
MILITARY
The Independent

Elon Musk slammed for his ‘solution’ to China-Taiwan dispute: ‘Freedom and democracy not for sale’

Taiwan has lashed out at billionaire Elon Musk after he suggested the country should give up some control to China by carving out “a special administrative zone” in order to bring down tensions. In a fresh controversy after suggesting “solutions” for ending the Ukraine war, the world’s richest man and Tesla founder made comments about Taiwan in a recent interview with a newspaper published on Friday. “My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won’t make everyone happy,” Mr Musk told the Financial Times. While Mr...
ECONOMY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warnings to seafood facilities citing violations of seafood regulations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Cider recalled in Quebec because of lead contamination

Le Verger à Ti-Paul Inc. of Saint-Elzéar, Quebec, Canada, is recalling their company’s brand of Cider because of lead contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. Le Verger à...
PUBLIC HEALTH

