German consulate in Kyiv hit by Russian missile strike
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.Separately at the same government briefing, the defence ministry said Germany expected to deliver an air defence system to Ukraine very soon and deliver three more next year.Berlin will deliver the first of four IRIS-T SLM air defence systems to Ukraine within days, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday.“The renewed missile fire on Kyiv and the many other cities show how important it...
Taiwan Seeks China's Cooperation To Avoid Conflict — Beijing Says Taipei's Push For Independence Root Cause Of Problems
On Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day, or the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”. What Happened: In a major address on Monday, Tsai said the military confrontation is not an...
Companies that focus on the human impact of the climate crisis can turn risks into opportunities
To make meaningful positive change on climate, business leaders need to understand the intersection between the technical and the human.
North Korean Nuke Drills Simulated Strikes on U.S. and South Korean Targets, State Media Says
North Korea’s recent missile launches were “tactical nuclear” drills simulating attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets, Pyongyang’s official news agency said Monday. The seven launches since late September were personally overseen by Kim Jong Un, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) added, and were ordered as a direct response to joint military exercises conducted by South Korea, the U.S., and Japan. “The units of the Korean People’s Army for the operation of tactical nukes staged military drills from September 25 to October 9 in order to check and assess the war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability of the country, which comes to be a severe warning to the enemies,” KCNA said. The agency said Kim had directed all of the tests “on the spot” and published photos of him watching the launches.Read it at The Times
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, 2 others win 2022 Nobel Prize in economics
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke and two other U.S. economists were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics Monday for research seeking to help the United States avoid future financial collapse.
Elon Musk slammed for his ‘solution’ to China-Taiwan dispute: ‘Freedom and democracy not for sale’
Taiwan has lashed out at billionaire Elon Musk after he suggested the country should give up some control to China by carving out “a special administrative zone” in order to bring down tensions. In a fresh controversy after suggesting “solutions” for ending the Ukraine war, the world’s richest man and Tesla founder made comments about Taiwan in a recent interview with a newspaper published on Friday. “My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won’t make everyone happy,” Mr Musk told the Financial Times. While Mr...
It is taking up to 2 weeks to inspect tankers carrying grain from Ukraine, causing a massive backlog of 150 ships
The head of the UN body monitoring Ukrainian grain exports said that more ships were arriving than had been predicted, per the FT.
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
Rising suicide rates among active service members have forced the Pentagon to review the military's mental health protocols
FDA sends warnings to seafood facilities citing violations of seafood regulations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Gaton’s Foods Dairy expands recall of cheeses sold in Canada over Listeria concerns
Gaton’s Foods Dairy has expanded its recall of certain Nature’s Best and Zavat Chalavfrom brand cheeses from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Ontario and Quebec, Canada and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, according to...
Cider recalled in Quebec because of lead contamination
Le Verger à Ti-Paul Inc. of Saint-Elzéar, Quebec, Canada, is recalling their company’s brand of Cider because of lead contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. Le Verger à...
Oil falls as China demand concerns fuel recession fears
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, ending five straight days of gains, as investors looked to slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, which revived concerns about a global recession and falling global fuel demand.
