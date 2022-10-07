ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

welovedexter.com

Football: Dexter knocks off Monroe, faces Saline on Friday for SEC Red title

The leaves are changing color, the temperatures are dropping and the stakes are getting higher as the calendar flips through October in what has been so far a perfect season for the undefeated Dexter varsity football team. The Dreadnaughts’ victory on Friday night, along with Saline’s loss to Bedford, gives Dexter sole possession of first place in the SEC Red – a division dominated by Saline for the past 10 years.
DEXTER, MI
welovedexter.com

Boys CC: Dreadnaughts run 15th at competitive Portage Invite

Three SEC Red Division teams finished in the top seven and another placed 15th at the highly competitive Portage Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Northville crossed the finish line in first place with 127 points followed by Saline (185), TC Central (204), Brighton (216) and Portage Central (216). Skyline finished...
NORTHVILLE, MI
Dexter, MI
Dexter, MI
Tecumseh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 08, 2022, 08:00:00.
TECUMSEH, MI
247Sports

WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program

Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball talk, Brian Dohn joins the show

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb and Brice Marich recap the surprise visit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
welovedexter.com

Why do Dexter & Chelsea face-off in the Rivalry Match?

Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD) and Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) will once again go head to head to raise money for educational grants in their respective communities. The annual Rivalry Match has grown out of the competitive spirit of both Dexter and Chelsea schools that goes back decades. It has...
DEXTER, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses

On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
LITCHFIELD, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Chelsea Homecoming Court

Chelsea High School honored its 2022 Chelsea Excellence Award nominees at halftime of the Chelsea football game with one winner announced from each class for this year. Each class selected four nominees for 2022. Senior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Florian Ziolkowski. Junior Chelsea Excellence Award Winner- Nora Davies. Sophomore Chelsea...
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Royal Oak Schools puts varsity high school coach on administrative leave

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Royal Oak High School’s varsity football coach has been placed on administrative leave following accusations of inappropriate language, including swear words, when addressing players. Superintendent Mary Beth Fitzpatrick sent out a note to Royal Oak High School families at 5 p.m. Friday explaining allegations,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan cyclists ride 100 miles to Hell and back

WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One hundred miles was the length bike riders across Michigan took on Saturday. Bicyclists across Mid-Michigan rode to Hell and back, literally. People who attended the “Rode to Hell” event had the choice to ride their bikes on gravel roads from Grass Lake to Hell, Michigan, and back.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools drop to eighth best district in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Tree Town students and teachers are part of the eighth-best school district in Michigan, according to Niche. Ann Arbor Public Schools ranked in the top 10 of Michigan schools on the financial advice website’s “2023 Best School Districts in Michigan” list. While...
ANN ARBOR, MI

