WASHINGTON, D.C – The Old Dominion Men's and Women's swimming teams fell to George Washington on Saturday afternoon, the women's team also lost to James Madison on Saturday. The Colonials defeated the men 167 to 95 While the women's fell to the Dukes 210 to 83 and lost to the Colonials, 232 to 61.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO