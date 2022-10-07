Read full article on original website
odusports.com
ODU Swimming Falls To George Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C – The Old Dominion Men's and Women's swimming teams fell to George Washington on Saturday afternoon, the women's team also lost to James Madison on Saturday. The Colonials defeated the men 167 to 95 While the women's fell to the Dukes 210 to 83 and lost to the Colonials, 232 to 61.
odusports.com
Women's Soccer Blasts Coastal Carolina 4-0 On Senior Day
NORFOLK, Va. -- On Senior Day the big goal is to send the seniors out in style, preferably with a comfortable win. Consider the Old Dominion women's soccer Senior Day on Sunday a big success. Behind two goals and one assist from senior Carla Morich, the Monarchs scored a season-high...
odusports.com
ODU Dominates Delaware 5-1 On Sunday
Box Score Newark, Del. – The No. 13 Old Dominion Field Hockey team extended their win streak to four on Sunday, the Monarchs (9-2, 3-1) dominated Delaware 5-1. Marlon de Bruijne scored two goals in the victory. Old Dominion got on the board quick as Sacha De Gier scored...
odusports.com
Men's Soccer Drops 4-0 Decision To West Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. -- Marcus Caldeira scored two goals in a five-minute span early in the contest as West Virginia defeated Old Dominion 4-0 in Sun Belt Conference men's soccer on Saturday night. "We didn't show up to play tonight. They had a bite to them and really wanted the game...
