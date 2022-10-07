ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Pennsylvania takes part in wide-ranging efforts to protect older adults from scammers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Justice Department announced the results of its efforts over the past year to protect older adults from fraud and exploitation. During the past year, the Department and its law enforcement partners tackled matters that ranged from mass-marketing scams that impacted thousands of victims to bad actors scamming their neighbors. According to a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month

ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sweeping fraud arrests in car title washing ring; 19 individuals, 13 businesses charged

Harrisburg, Pa. — Criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing,” according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales and N & G Towing, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency. These individuals are accused of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

State Police Warn Residents of Telephone Solicitation Scam

HARRISBURG — All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police do not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind. Recently, Pennsylvania residents have reported receiving telephone calls from an individual who identifies...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Lawsuits#Appellate Court#Philadelphia Gas Works
erienewsnow.com

More Firearm Purchase Denials Referred to Law Enforcement

Newly released data from Pennsylvania State Police shows more firearm purchase denials during the third quarter of 2022 were referred to law enforcement than the same time period last year. From July 1 through Sept. 30, background checks through Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) totaled 285,980. Here's a look at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy

HARRISBURG, PA – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Wolf awards over $280K to PA electrical apprentices

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (WKBN)- Pennyslvania’s governor has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars to Electrical Worker Apprentice’s in his state. The new funding total is $287,895. Governor Wolf hopes to provide training to over 30 electrical industry apprentices for IBEW Local 743 in Pennsylvania with Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program. The program’s goal is to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Volunteers needed to 'Pick up Pennsylvania'

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — With trash bags in hand, volunteers from the Luzerne County citizens' blight committee spent the morning picking up litter on Union Street, just along Toby Creek in Luzerne, near Kingston. "Littered neighborhood is a depressing thing, so clean up the litter and stop depression," said...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Four men charged with drug trafficking in Luzerne, Lackawanna counties

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four out of nine people are facing drug charges for allegedly trafficking drugs in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between May 2021 and April 2022 in Luzerne County, Gerinardo Rivera, 52, of Plains, Ramon Severino Fernandez, 40, of Kingston, Andrew Pope, 44, of Wilkes-Barre, and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy