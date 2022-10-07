Read full article on original website
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Baked Blueberry Pancake
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Baked Blueberry Pancake – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. -Preheat the oven to 400°. -In a large bowl, combine the pancake mix, milk, egg, oil, and cinnamon just until blended. Fold in blueberries. -Spread into a greased 15″x10″x1″ baking pan....
SPONSORED: ‘Barktoberfest’ Begins Today at Cousin Basils; Saturday’s Special – Prime Rib!
CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – “Barktoberfest” begins today, Saturday, October 8, at Cousin Basils!. The event will run from noon until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, and from noon until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Leashed dogs are welcome for a free “pup cup,” but dogs...
Cook’s Kitchen coming to the Phoenix Hotel
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A new restaurant is coming soon to town, taking over the former Phoenix Restaurant. Too Many Cooks in the Kitchen or Cook’s Kitchen for short will be coming to the Phoenix Hotel soon. In a Facebook post on Friday, The Columns Banquet Center announced they’ve been working on adding a restaurant […]
Clearfield Fall Festival underway this weekend: includes pumpkin run, car show
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks around the area are encouraged to come check out the annual Clearfield Fall Festival on Saturday. The festival will feature fun for everyone on Oct. 8 in downtown Clearfield. The day starts off with the 11th annual Clearfield Pumpkin Run/5K walk at 7 a.m., which requires a $20 admission […]
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Increasing clouds,...
Altoona library to hold used book sale
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Calling all book lovers, the Altoona Area Public Library will be holding a used book sale with many different genres available. The Fall Used Book Sale, hosted by The Friends of the Altoona Public Library, will have many different types of books at the event for those to buy. Proceeds also benefit […]
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
Youngsville Crowns Homecoming Queen and King
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Youngsville ended its 2022 Homecoming week festivities with the crowing of King Logan McDonald and Queen Melea Jenkins at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday. Pictured are Logan and Melea with their court – In Front – Lilly Clough, Maddie Baker, Melea Jenkins, Dilyn Moore, and Olivia...
Fatal Cambria County Fall
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees revealed the identity of the Johnstown man who died after falling into a creek near his home. Lees says 85-year-old Howard Moench fell around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and he died around 4:30 Thursday morning. It’s truly a scary and heartbreaking situation. Howard’s home is...
Johnstown man died after falling in creek
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man died Thursday morning after falling into a creek Wednesday evening. Howard G. Monench, 85 was walking around his property on Akers Street when he lost his footing, got caught in a mesh fence and fell into the creek. According to Cambria County Coroner, Jeff Lees, Monench died […]
PennDOT suspends weekly maintenance schedules for winter
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to the seasonal change to winter operations and winter shifts, PennDOT District 1 is suspending the weekly county maintenance schedules. According to a PennDOT release, employees at maintenance units in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties will continue to work on patching roads, clearing brush, ditching, and other maintenance activities […]
Army vet aims for ‘inclusivity’ at his Julian farm, plant nursery. Here’s what he’s doing
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson visited the farm on Thursday.
Featured Local Job: Homeless Shelter Worker
Emmaus Haven of Venango currently has an opening for a Homeless Shelter Worker. This is a part-time position, 24 – 32 hours per week, must be available 2nd and 3rd shifts, (4 pm to Midnight and midnight to 8 am) and weekends. Duties include but are not limited to...
Perry Wellington – Spotlight on Centre County with Annette Yorks
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. It’s time for Perry Wellington Realty to put the spotlight on Centre County with Annette Yorks. Annette, of The Annette Yorks Group based out of Perry’s Boalsburg office, is back to talk about the market in Centre County and to talk about something called the “Office Exclusive.” It’s done a lot in Centre County. Watch the video above to find out more.
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Thomas Rager
Thomas Rager served our country in the United States Army. Thomas Rager served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959. He was laid to rest in Cliff Cemetery. All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
Kastle Boxing holds first ever “Battle at the Kastle”
Kastle Boxing held their first ever “Battle at the Kastle” event on Saturday. Kastle Boxing is a non-profit USA Boxing registered team that trains everyone from amateurs to professionals. Around 300 people came out to support and spectate some of Johnstown’s best boxers, but organizers say that this...
PSP: Philipsburg man dead after crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has died as a result of a vehicle crash in Clearfield County Saturday morning, state police said. According to a press release, Harold Evans was attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto State Route 53 when he pulled directly in front of another individual’s vehicle.
Jefferson County Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Methamphetamine
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A resident of Big Run, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced on Thursday.
Oil City Woman Accused of Entering School Bus, Screaming Expletives at Children
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water after she allegedly entered a school bus and harassed young children she believed bullied her daughter. Court documents indicate the Cranberry School District Police Department filed criminal charges against Brandy Lee Bell, of Oil City, on October 3, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
