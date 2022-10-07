ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

How the new Dell XPS 13 spectacularly undercuts the MacBook Air

The 2022 Dell XPS 13 marks a sharp turn in the history of this iconic laptop. With the XPS 13 Plus making its debut in the lineup, Dell has pivoted the standard XPS 13 into an extremely value-based offering. Contents. But Dell isn’t going after Windows rivals with this move...
Toms Hardware

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Review: Zen 4 Has a Pricing Problem

AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X carries a $549 price tag that slots in between Intel's flagship Core i9 and Core i7 chips, but its performance defies the middle ground placement. Given its price point and gaming performance that matches or exceeds Intel's finest, paired with strong performance in desktop PC applications, the Ryzen 9 7900X appears to be a contender for our list of Best CPUs and our CPU Benchmark hierarchy. But there's a lot more at play than just chip pricing.
Digital Trends

The 6 best Intel CPUs of all time

Of all the players in the world of computing, Intel is one of the oldest as well as one of the most titanic. It can be hard getting excited about Intel, whether the company is dominating as it did in the 2010s or floundering as it is in the 2020s; it’s pretty difficult for people to fall in love with the status quo or a large company that loses to smaller ones. The opposite is true for Intel’s rival AMD, which has always been the underdog, and everyone (usually) loves the underdog.
Digital Trends

Why you shouldn’t buy the RTX 4090 on release day

Nvidia’s new monster GPU, the RTX 4090, is coming on October 12. I wouldn’t blame you if you already have a few browser tabs open to pick one up the moment it becomes available. After all, last time we were standing on the edge of a new GPU generation, cards went out of stock in seconds and stayed that way for nearly two years.
TechSpot

Leaked benchmarks show the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB breaking 3GHz

Highly anticipated: A recent Chiphell forum post shows Nvidia's RTX 4080 16GB breaking the 3GHz mark in 3DMark TimeSpy. More impressively, Nvidia's new architecture hit those speeds at its default 320w power limit. If true, the RTX 4080 16GB will offer users access to impressive clock speeds without the 4090's reported power requirements.
CNET

Acer Predator 42-Inch Gaming Monitor Hits Lowest Price Yet. Get It for $1,000

Serious about gaming? Ditch your small phone screen or your regular computer monitor and consider grabbing a gaming monitor that'll elevate your experience. If you want to fully immerse yourself in a state-of-the-art screen, you're in luck. Acer's Predator CG7 42-inch gaming monitor (which is typically $1,600) is now at its lowest price yet on Amazon. You can get it for just $1,000 today.
notebookcheck.net

2nm Apple A18 processor reportedly scheduled to power the iPhone 17 Ultra

Apple will start to gradually replace the chip testing machines at its TSMC foundry wafer probing facilities so that it is ready with the 2nm production node in time for the iPhone 17 series in 2025, reports Taiwanese media. Next year, the Apple A17 processor will be taped out with the 3nm method of TSMC, so apparently the 3nm node, or at least its second generation, will stay for the iPhone 16 series as well.
