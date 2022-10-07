Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How the new Dell XPS 13 spectacularly undercuts the MacBook Air
The 2022 Dell XPS 13 marks a sharp turn in the history of this iconic laptop. With the XPS 13 Plus making its debut in the lineup, Dell has pivoted the standard XPS 13 into an extremely value-based offering. Contents. But Dell isn’t going after Windows rivals with this move...
Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 have leaked: here's what we know
Right off the back of a massive Windows 11 update, Microsoft has set October 12 2022 as a big day with some big announcements. It’s around this time of year that Microsoft drops new devices, and the expectation is we will be seeing new Surface hardware. WinFuture (often a...
Toms Hardware
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Review: Zen 4 Has a Pricing Problem
AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X carries a $549 price tag that slots in between Intel's flagship Core i9 and Core i7 chips, but its performance defies the middle ground placement. Given its price point and gaming performance that matches or exceeds Intel's finest, paired with strong performance in desktop PC applications, the Ryzen 9 7900X appears to be a contender for our list of Best CPUs and our CPU Benchmark hierarchy. But there's a lot more at play than just chip pricing.
Best CPU Deals for Prime Day October: Save on AMD and Intel
We're rounding up the best deals on CPUs.
Digital Trends
The 6 best Intel CPUs of all time
Of all the players in the world of computing, Intel is one of the oldest as well as one of the most titanic. It can be hard getting excited about Intel, whether the company is dominating as it did in the 2010s or floundering as it is in the 2020s; it’s pretty difficult for people to fall in love with the status quo or a large company that loses to smaller ones. The opposite is true for Intel’s rival AMD, which has always been the underdog, and everyone (usually) loves the underdog.
Cheap Razer laptop deals 2022: all the latest sales and lowest prices
We're rounding up all the latest cheap Razer laptop deals available right now, with the lowest prices on Blade rigs from all the best retailers.
Digital Trends
Why you shouldn’t buy the RTX 4090 on release day
Nvidia’s new monster GPU, the RTX 4090, is coming on October 12. I wouldn’t blame you if you already have a few browser tabs open to pick one up the moment it becomes available. After all, last time we were standing on the edge of a new GPU generation, cards went out of stock in seconds and stayed that way for nearly two years.
GeForce RTX 3060 Seemingly Gets Faster GDDR6X Memory
Newegg lists an unreleased GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with GDDR6X memory from Lenovo.
laptopmag.com
How to watch Microsoft Surface October event 2022 — Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 could surprise
"How to watch the Microsoft Surface October event" will be the question of the day on October 12, as the tech giant is gearing up to reveal a bundle of new Surface products to pique the interest of laptop and tablet fans. But what is on the agenda?. Last year,...
Nvidia RTX 4090 leak points to killer performance and plenty of stock
The shortages which plagued the launch of the RTX 30 series apparently won’t be repeated with the RTX 4090, which will reportedly have plenty of stock for early adopters.
TechSpot
Core i9-13900K beats Ryzen 7000 in LN2 overclocking battle after Intel chip hits 8.2 GHz
What just happened? An Intel chip has passed the 8 GHz frequency for the first time in over eight years. An engineering sample of the Core i9-13900K reached 8.2 GHz using plenty of liquid nitrogen, showing the overclocking potential of the upcoming processor. During the Intel Creator Challenge PC Modding...
Acer Predator GM3500 SSD Review: Old Tech, Basic SSD
The Acer Predator GM3500 is a safe PCIe 3.0 SSD for budget builds or cheap upgrades.
Best Tech and PC Hardware Deals for Prime Day October
Whether you're looking for PC components, peripherals or prebuilt systems, these are the best deals on tech.
IGN
Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Available for Sale in India; Here Is All We Know About the GPU Line-Up Including A770, Driver Improvements and More
Intel’s Arc A380 desktop graphics card is the company’s entry-level offering. In terms of power and capability, it can be compared to Nvidia GTX 1650. The GPU became quietly available in India without any official announcement at the time. The Intel Arc A380 features eight Xe cores, 6...
notebookcheck.net
ASUS ExpertCenter PN53 announced with AMD Ryzen 6000H APUs and DDR5 RAM in mini-PC form factor
ASUS has announced another ExpertCenter machine, days after introducing a modular desktop PC. Not only is the ExpertCenter PN53 another product in the ExpertCenter, but it is also another member of its mini-PC series. While the machine is rather small, it should pack a punch regardless of the configuration chosen.
TechSpot
Leaked benchmarks show the new GeForce RTX 4080 16GB breaking 3GHz
Highly anticipated: A recent Chiphell forum post shows Nvidia's RTX 4080 16GB breaking the 3GHz mark in 3DMark TimeSpy. More impressively, Nvidia's new architecture hit those speeds at its default 320w power limit. If true, the RTX 4080 16GB will offer users access to impressive clock speeds without the 4090's reported power requirements.
Best SSDs 2022: From Budget SATA to Blazing-Fast NVMe
We recommend the best SSDs for every need and budget based on our extensive lab tests.
CNET
Acer Predator 42-Inch Gaming Monitor Hits Lowest Price Yet. Get It for $1,000
Serious about gaming? Ditch your small phone screen or your regular computer monitor and consider grabbing a gaming monitor that'll elevate your experience. If you want to fully immerse yourself in a state-of-the-art screen, you're in luck. Acer's Predator CG7 42-inch gaming monitor (which is typically $1,600) is now at its lowest price yet on Amazon. You can get it for just $1,000 today.
notebookcheck.net
2nm Apple A18 processor reportedly scheduled to power the iPhone 17 Ultra
Apple will start to gradually replace the chip testing machines at its TSMC foundry wafer probing facilities so that it is ready with the 2nm production node in time for the iPhone 17 series in 2025, reports Taiwanese media. Next year, the Apple A17 processor will be taped out with the 3nm method of TSMC, so apparently the 3nm node, or at least its second generation, will stay for the iPhone 16 series as well.
