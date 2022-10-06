ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Comments / 0

Related
readingismysuperpower.org

Book Review (and a Giveaway!): The Midnight Call by Jodé Millman

Who would ever suspect that their mentor, teacher, and friend was a cold-blooded killer? Jessie Martin didn’t—at least not until she answers the midnight call. Late one August night, Jessie’s lifelong mentor and friend–and presently a popular, charismatic, and handsome high school teacher–Terrence Butterfield calls. He utters a startling admission: he’s killed someone. He pleads for Jessie’s help, so out of loyalty she rushes to his aid completely unaware that she’s risking her relationship, her career, and her life–and that of her unborn child–to help Terrence.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
readingismysuperpower.org

Book Review: Grace Immeasurable by Gina Holder

She’s a modern day damsel. He’s her self-appointed knight. Who will rescue whom?. Kylie just wants to run her café without people thinking she’s a damsel in distress. That proves difficult when a man claiming to be her half-brother reveals buried family trauma and forces Kylie to face the scars of her childhood.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
readingismysuperpower.org

Some Goodreads Giveaways and Weekly Update for October 9

Happy Sunday and Happy October!!! Here are the Goodreads giveaways ending the week of October 9 that I thought might be of interest to y’all. Best of luck to each of you! 🙂. As always, clicking on the covers will take you to the giveaways and neither myself nor...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy