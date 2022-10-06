Read full article on original website
Related
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Review (and a Giveaway!): The Midnight Call by Jodé Millman
Who would ever suspect that their mentor, teacher, and friend was a cold-blooded killer? Jessie Martin didn’t—at least not until she answers the midnight call. Late one August night, Jessie’s lifelong mentor and friend–and presently a popular, charismatic, and handsome high school teacher–Terrence Butterfield calls. He utters a startling admission: he’s killed someone. He pleads for Jessie’s help, so out of loyalty she rushes to his aid completely unaware that she’s risking her relationship, her career, and her life–and that of her unborn child–to help Terrence.
readingismysuperpower.org
Book Review: Grace Immeasurable by Gina Holder
She’s a modern day damsel. He’s her self-appointed knight. Who will rescue whom?. Kylie just wants to run her café without people thinking she’s a damsel in distress. That proves difficult when a man claiming to be her half-brother reveals buried family trauma and forces Kylie to face the scars of her childhood.
readingismysuperpower.org
Some Goodreads Giveaways and Weekly Update for October 9
Happy Sunday and Happy October!!! Here are the Goodreads giveaways ending the week of October 9 that I thought might be of interest to y’all. Best of luck to each of you! 🙂. As always, clicking on the covers will take you to the giveaways and neither myself nor...
BAYC NFT Worth $137k Won In Life-Changing MetaWin Web3 Competition
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Lucky Web3 user SUPER has won the life-changing NFT prize BAYC #7159, worth an eye-watering $137,000, all thanks to innovative tech company MetaWin. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005674/en/ BAYC #7159 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0