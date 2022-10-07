Read full article on original website
Related
myaggienation.com
No. 3 Texas A&M cruise past No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 in equestrian
The third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team swept reining and easily held off No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Emmy-Lu Marsh led A&M’s reining riders by taking the discipline’s most outstanding performer honors. Keesa Luers, Lauren Hanson, Lisa Bricker and Ariana Gray also won in reining, while Devon Thomas, Brooke Brombach and Maggie Nealon won in flat. A&M’s Morgan Rosia and Brombach won in fences, and Millie Anderson, Ella Petak, Cori Cansdale and Hanna Olaussen won in horsemanship. Nealon, Rosia and Anderson each earned MOP honors.
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M's Hilderbrand, Schachter lose at ITA Men’s All-American
TULSA, Okla. — Texas A&M’s No. 25 Trey Hilderbrand and Noah Schachter lost in doubles, and No. 50 Hilderbrand lost in singles Friday at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships at the Case Tennis Center. Hilderbrand-Schachter fell to Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn-Togan Tokac 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the doubles...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M-S. Carolina will kick at 6:30; GameDay to Tennessee, again
Texas A&M’s football game at South Carolina on Oct. 22 will be at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by the SEC Network. A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) are both off this weekend. The other games on Oct. 22 are Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m (SEC Network);...
myaggienation.com
Cessna's grades: Aggies earn solid grades despite loss
• What went right: Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King, always under extreme pressure, shook off an interception late in the first half to complete 25 of 46 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. • What went wrong: A pair of false starts prevented A&M from trying to convert a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M football team might have found itself in Alabama on Saturday night
Alabama has a way of bringing out the best in Texas A&M. The Aggies came oh so close to hitting a rare trifecta, beating the top-ranked Crimson Tide for the third time since joining the Southeastern Conference. Sophomore Haynes King had a chance to join Johnny Manziel and Zach Calzada in Aggie folklore as quarterbacks who upset college football’s kingpin, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was all over Aggie receiver Evan Stewart on the game’s final play. The high and hard throw from the 2-yard line never had a chance as Alabama held on for a 24-20 victory on Saturday night.
myaggienation.com
Aggies drop first of two volleyball matches with Bulldogs
The Texas A&M volleyball team suffered a 31-29, 25-18, 25-22 loss to Mississippi State on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at Reed Arena. The teams played through 20 ties and 11 lead changes in a marathon first set, but MSU (10-5, 3-2) finally got the winning points on kills by Shania Cromartie and Gabby Waden.
myaggienation.com
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's loss at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After last week’s lackluster loss at Mississippi State, Texas A&M was looking to do the impossible against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, and it almost happened. Here are three quick takes from the game:. 1. Missed opportunities. With four turnovers and two missed field...
myaggienation.com
Texas A&M can't convert on final play, drops upset bid against No.1 Alabama 24-20
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — From a summer of back-and-forth fireworks between Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban, it was the anticipation of the contact between those two shaking — or not shaking — hands that stirred college football fans flocking to Bryant-Denny Stadium for Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference matchup.
RELATED PEOPLE
myaggienation.com
How Texas A&M freshman Chaselyn Roderick became a teenage author
Chaselyn Roderick is fulfilling her dreams through the written word, and she’s only 18. At age 13, Roderick started writing the rough draft of a novel. Five years later, she’s a freshman at Texas A&M and already has published three novels and is in the process of a fourth.
Comments / 0