ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
Sportscasting

Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report

Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sportscasting

NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues

NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Roval Cup cutoff race results, driver points

Roval points, results: Christopher Bell catapulted into the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs by taking the checkered flag Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Chase Briscoe captured the last of eight championship-eligible spots in the next three races. Defending series champion Kyle Larson was eliminated from the...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver actually makes his own announcement

For once, fans got to hear a NASCAR driver announcement made by the team and driver themselves, not from an early report or leak. Last month, Kaulig Racing announced that they would be making a 2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver announcement at their Kaulig Racing Fan Day on Wednesday, October 5.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Chase Elliott
Sportscasting

Chandler Smith Comments Raise Major Red Flag and Confirm Joe Gibbs Racing Headed in Wrong Direction

Chandler Smith candidly admitted this week that he turned down an offer from Joe Gibbs Racing in favor of joining Kaulig Racing and it confirmed that the powerhouse team is headed in the wrong direction. The post Chandler Smith Comments Raise Major Red Flag and Confirm Joe Gibbs Racing Headed in Wrong Direction appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Financial dispute between NASCAR, race teams over revenue split spills into public eye

NASCAR race teams took to the media on Friday to voice their concerns about a financial dispute with the league over the sport's next media rights deal, indicating that the two sides are far apart in negotiations on changes to NASCAR's economic model. The dispute concerns the amount of money that race teams will receive when the sport's next media rights deal begins in 2025.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Charlotte playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The sixth and final road course race on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the one and only road course race on the four-round, 10-race playoff calendar, and it is set to bring an end to the round of 12 this Sunday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Earnhardt#The Hall Of Famer
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Richard Childress Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL … Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Tyler Reddick owns the company’s best finish, a second-place effort in 2021. The first RCR driver to lead laps on the 2.280-mile layout was Daniel Hemric in 2019 (two laps).
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

NASCAR teams say ‘broken’ economic model needs to be fixed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cup team executives say they need additional revenue streams to fix a “broken” business model and said NASCAR recently rejected their seven-point proposal that would have addressed those concerns. “We’re very far apart,” Jeff Gordon, vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, said of the teams...
MOTORSPORTS
102.5 The Bone

NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results

The NASCAR Cup Series will whittle its playoff field from 12 to eight drivers this weekend at the Charlotte Roval. Chase Elliott, who has won two of the four races ever staged on the circuit, enters atop the playoff point standings just two points ahead of the inaugural race winner Ryan Blaney. Daniel Suarez comes into the weekend with the final playoff spot, 12 points ahead of Chase Briscoe.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

NASCAR teams call revenue model 'broken,' warn of layoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes. The Cup Series is heading into the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course playoff elimination race Sunday with three full-time drivers sidelined with injuries suffered in NASCAR’s new car and no clear answer as to how to fix the safety concerns. With just five races left in the championship chase, it got much worse as teams went public with their year-long fight with NASCAR over equitable revenue distribution. “The economic model is really broken for the teams,” said Curtis Polk, who as Michael Jordan’s longtime business manager now holds an ownership stake in both the Charlotte Hornets and the two-car 23XI Racing team Jordan and Denny Hamlin field in NASCAR.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy